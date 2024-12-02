General Staff Reports 120 Combat Engagements On Front, Kurakhove Sector Hottest

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the day, there have been 120 combat engagements on the front, with the highest number occurring in the Kurakhove sector.

This was reported by the General Staff of the of Ukraine on Faceboo , as relayed by Ukrinform.

"Cynical shelling from the Russian territory has affected border settlements, including Popivka, Bobylivka, Sydorivka, Tymofiivka, Oleksandrivka, Bachivsk in Sumy region, and Tymofiivka in Kharkiv region," the report states.

Near the settlements of Vovchansk and Starytsia in the Kharkiv sector , the Russian invaders have attempted to breach the Ukrainian defense lines six times since the start of the day. Two combat engagements are still ongoing. Russian forces also carried out airstrikes on Neskuchne and Kozacha Lopan, using eight glide bombs.

In the Kupiansk sector , Russians launched three assault actions near Dvorichna, Petropavlivka, and Kolisnykivka. One combat engagement has ended, while two are still ongoing.

In the Lyman sector , the Russian forces attacked 13 times near the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Hrekivka, Cherneshchyna, Kopanky, Yampolivka, and Terny. Six of the enemy's attacks are ongoing.

The Ukrainian defenders stopped one attack in the Siversk sector near the settlement of Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector , the Ukrainian defense forces repelled three Russian assaults near Hryhorivka and Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk secto r, the enemy attacked five times near the settlements of Toretsk, Nelipivka, and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector , since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 16 attempts to push the Ukrainian defenders from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Krasnyi Yar, Dachenske, Zhovte, Chumatske, and Novyi Trud. The Ukrainian forces are holding off the enemy's pressure, having repelled ten attacks, with six combat engagements still ongoing. Enemy losses are being clarified.

Today, in the Kurakhove sector , the enemy attacked 27 times near the settlements of Berestky, Stari Terny, Sontsivka, Novodmytrivka, Zoria, Kurakhove, Dalnie, Katerynivka, Antonivka, and Hanivka. Fourteen combat engagements have ended, and 13 others are still ongoing.

In the Vremivka sector , the Russian invaders attacked the Ukrainian positions eight times near Kostiantynopil, Rozdolne, Velyka Novosilka, Novoandriivka, Novosilka, and Novopillia, with seven combat engagements still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole sector , the enemy carried out an airstrike, using assault aviation on the area of Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv and Prydniprovske sectors , the enemy did not carry out active operations.

The situation in other sectors of the front has not changed significantly.

As reported by Ukrinform, for shelling Sumy and Chernihiv regions, Russian forces are using mobile and long-range weapons, as well as FPV drones, avoiding return fire suppression.