Scholz Promises Continued Military Support For Ukraine, But Not Taurus Missiles

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reiterated his refusal to deliver Taurus missiles to Ukraine but emphasized the overall significant military support from his country.

He made this statement during a press with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on December

2, as reported by Ukrinform.

"By December, the sixth Iris-T SLM system will be delivered, as well as additional launchers for Patriot and more Gepard anti-aircraft tanks. And in 2025, we will continue to deliver air defense systems, howitzers, reconnaissance drones, artillery, and six armed search-and-rescue helicopters," Scholz said, addressing a message to Putin: "We have long endurance, and we will stand by Ukraine for as long as it takes."

He noted that Germany had provided Ukraine not only with air defense systems, which are widely discussed, but also other "very powerful and dangerous weapons," including artillery systems, MLRS, tanks of various types, and more. To date, five Iris-T systems, three Patriot systems, and over 50 Gepards have been delivered.

"Germany has equipped six brigades. That's a lot," the Chancellor said, reiterating that Germany had delivered and promised weapons worth 28 billion euros in total.

He promised that next year, arms deliveries would not stop and would be "just as powerful" as before.

Regarding specific types of weapons, the government is assessing the appropriateness and feasibility of their delivery, he said, clarifying that this involves "how far they can reach and whether they require control" by German soldiers.

Scholz again assured that no decision on peace "over the heads of Ukrainians" would be made. He called this issue very principled for him and promised to defend this stance before friends, allies, and "those who are unsure." Peace must be fair for a sovereign democratic state striving to join the EU, the Chancellor emphasized, noting that he had discussed this with both the current U.S. administration and the president-elect.

He also assured that Putin would not succeed in his cynical plan to freeze the conflict, halt Ukraine's economy, and stop the country's production. Germany is supplying the necessary equipment for the rapid restoration of the energy system.

Regarding talks with the man who started the war, Scholz, who recently spoke with the Kremlin leader, believes that a clear and firm language must be used with him when stating positions and intentions. The Chancellor recalled his meeting with Putin before the invasion of Ukraine. At that time, he said, he got the impression that Putin had decided to launch the invasion not spontaneously, but after planning it for a couple of years. The German leader had another conversation with him in December 2022. Throughout all these discussions, Scholz emphasized that Ukraine has the right to build an independent, democratic state, aiming to be part of the EU with a strong army.

"For me, it's clear that Russia must end the war and withdraw its troops. And I told him that very clearly... It was also important for me to tell him that we will not stop supporting Ukraine... and Putin should not expect that he will ever deal with a lonely Ukraine... Ukraine will endure, I am convinced of that after my visit, and we will contribute to this," Scholz stated.

He reiterated full support for Ukraine on its path to the EU.

Scholz also mentioned that he would never forget his conversations with wounded Ukrainian soldiers.

As reported, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz made an unexpected visit to Kyiv on the morning of December

2. This is his third visit to Ukraine and the second during the war.