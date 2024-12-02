Zelensky: Sanctions And Diplomatic Isolation Of Putin Strengthens Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky, commenting on the German Chancellor's phone conversation with Vladimir Putin, said that Putin's sanctions and isolation strengthens Ukraine and weakens Russia.

According to an Ukrinform correspondent, the Ukrainian President said this during a joint press with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

“I believe that Putin's isolation, sanctions and diplomatic, etc. strengthens Ukraine and weakens Russia. I believe that in Europe and not only, it may happen that for various reasons after one conversation there will be a second, third, fifth... Then there may be a wave of actual recognition of Putin. I believe that this does not strengthen Ukraine,” Zelensky said.

He added that Scholz had warned him of his intention to have a phone conversation with Putin.“Just as Olaf knew my attitude to this,” the President noted.

“We have much more in common with Germany than we have differences. Let us have different opinions on this issue,” Zelensky summarized.

As reported, Scholz called Putin on November 15 for the first time in almost 2 years . This conversation drew criticism from various politicians, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.