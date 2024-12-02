Zelensky Announces New Personnel Changes In AFU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the recent personnel changes in the of Ukraine are“not the last”.

According to an Ukrinform correspondent, the Head of State said this during a joint press with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

When asked by a journalist to comment on the latest personnel changes in the Armed Forces of Ukraine , he replied:“We have a Resilience Plan within our country, and defense capability, our army, is one of its priority points. There are specific reforms, specific decisions. These specific decisions are made by specific people. These are not the last reshuffles. They will be, because we need to move faster.”

In east, Russia has focused its main efforts on four areas -

As reported, on November 29, Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Mykhailo Drapaty as the commander of the Land Forces instead of Oleksandr Pavliuk, and Oleh Apostol became the deputy commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces. In addition, the commander of the 93rd Brigade, Pavlo Palisa, was appointed deputy head of the Presidential Office.