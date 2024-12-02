Intelligence Intercepts Russian Officer's Order To Kill Ukrainian Prisoner
Date
12/2/2024 3:13:10 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the intercepted conversation of Russian invaders in Donetsk region, the commander of a Russian army unit orders his subordinate to commit a war crime - to execute a prisoner of war.
The Audio recording of the conversation was posted on facebook by the press service of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.
“What kind of difficulties are there, shoot him and that's it. What are you talking about?” the Russian shouts.
Read also:
Russians intensify repressions against residents of occupied Luhansk region - RMA
The DIU once again reminds that there will be a proper just retribution for every war crime committed by the Russian invaders.
As Ukrinform reported, the Russian military shot four more Ukrainian defenders who were captured during an assault in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region.
MENAFN02122024000193011044ID1108948128
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.