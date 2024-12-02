Intelligence Intercepts Russian Officer's Order To Kill Ukrainian Prisoner

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the intercepted conversation of Russian invaders in Donetsk region, the commander of a Russian unit orders his subordinate to commit a war crime - to execute a prisoner of war.

The recording of the conversation was posted on by the press service of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

“What kind of difficulties are there, shoot him and that's it. What are you talking about?” the Russian shouts.

The DIU once again reminds that there will be a proper just retribution for every war crime committed by the Russian invaders.

As Ukrinform reported, the Russian military shot four more Ukrainian defenders who were captured during an assault in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region.