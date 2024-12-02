Ukrainian Forces Shoot Down Three Kh-59/69 Missiles Used By Russia To Attack Kryvyi Rih

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian forces shot down three Kh-59/69 missiles used by Russia to attack Kryvyi Rih on Monday, December 2.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported this on the Telegram messaging app, according to Ukrinform.

At 17:30 and 19:30 on December 2, 2024, Russian tactical aircraft struck the city of Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, with three Kh-59/69 guided missiles fired from Su-34 and Su-57 aircraft.

"All three missiles were shot down by the air defense of the Air Command East," the Air Force said.



