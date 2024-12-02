عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

AUGA Group, AB Notification On Transaction Of Person Holding Management Position


12/2/2024 3:00:56 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUGA Group, AB (hereinafter the “Company” ) has received a notification on the transaction in issuer's securities of a person holding management positions (attached).

Contacts:

CEO of AUGA Group, AB
Elina Chodzkaitė-Barauskienė
+370 5 233 5340

Attachment

  • Pranešimas apie sandori_Notification on transaction (BCG

MENAFN02122024004107003653ID1108947994


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search