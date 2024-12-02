AUGA Group, AB Notification On Transaction Of Person Holding Management Position
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUGA Group, AB (hereinafter the “Company” ) has received a notification on the transaction in issuer's securities of a person holding management positions (attached).
Contacts:
CEO of AUGA Group, AB
Elina Chodzkaitė-Barauskienė
+370 5 233 5340
Attachment
Pranešimas apie sandori_Notification on transaction (BCG
