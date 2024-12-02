Making Films Instantly Easier To Produce With Producer Ray Ellingsen & Film Profit Expert Jeffrey Hardy Live Workshop

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Developing Your Properly so it is Easier to Produce with Moving Pictures Group and Film Profit

Filmmaker, Screenwriter, Author, Podcasting Training by Nancy Fulton Founder

Upcoming Live Offers Filmmakers Insider Tips to Avoid Common Development, Casting, and Screenplay Pitfalls

- Nancy Fulton, Writer/ProducerHOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Most new filmmakers unknowingly create challenges that make their films significantly harder to produce, cast, fund, and sell. To help address these issues, Producer Ray Ellingsen and Film Analytics Expert Jeffrey Hardy are teaming up to address these issues at an upcoming Meetup hosted by Nancy Fulton aimed at new producers, screenwriters, and anyone struggling to bring their film projects to fruition. Full details and a link to the event can be found at NoBetterFriend .This event promises to be an invaluable resource for new producers working on their first project, as well as filmmakers who have been stuck in development for months or even years. Screenwriters will also benefit from learning how to craft screenplays that more easily attract producers and funding.What Attendees Will LearnThe workshop will cover a wide range of topics designed to streamline the filmmaking process and improve a project's chances of success. These include:Script Development: Learn what makes a screenplay easy to produce, fund, and secure pre-sales for.Casting Strategies: Discover how casting decisions can make projects more attractive to investors and distributors.Key Crew Choices: Understand how to assemble a team that draws support from financial backers and distribution partners.Marketing Insights: Explore strategies to generate buzz for your film before production begins.Project Development: Get step-by-step guidance on how to develop your film from the ground up.Meet the PresentersRay Ellingsen: With over 30 years of experience in the film industry, Ray Ellingsen has played pivotal roles in more than 50 productions as a producer, executive producer, writer, and director. As the founder of Moving Pictures Media Group (MovingPicturesMG ), Ray has a proven track record of developing and funding projects and securing distribution deals. His extensive expertise spans feature films, documentaries, and commercial productions.Jeffrey Hardy: A sought-after film finance and distribution analyst, Jeffrey Hardy is the founder of FilmProfit, LLC (FilmProfit ). His insights have been featured in Hollywood Reporter, Fortune Magazine, and The Washington Times. Jeff has helped studios and producers maximize their profitability through meticulous screenplay analysis, budgeting, marketing strategies, and distribution planning. His expertise has earned him speaking invitations from organizations like the California Film Commission.Nancy Fulton: Nancy Fulton (NoBetterFriend), is a prolific producer and entrepreneur with a following of over 60,000 creatives on Meetup. With credits across video, books, films, and podcasts, Nancy is dedicated to helping creatives successfully market and monetize their projects.Why Attend?This workshop provides aspiring filmmakers and screenwriters with practical advice that can save them time, money, and frustration. By addressing common mistakes and offering actionable strategies, the event equips attendees to navigate the competitive film industry with confidence.Registration:Secure your spot now to gain access to insider knowledge from industry veterans at NFM24.Don't miss this opportunity to learn from experts who have been at the forefront of the film industry for decades.

