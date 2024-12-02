Subhash S. Naik Pens A Poetic Appeal For Our Planet's Future In The Earth In Custody

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHULA VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Earth is in danger, and we must act before it's too late. Author Subhash S. Naik delivers this message with a sense of urgency in The Earth in Custody . In this impactful book, Naik addresses the environmental crises caused by unchecked scientific and technological advancements and humanity's troubling indifference to the severe consequences of environmental degradation.Through this thought-provoking book, published by PageTurner Press and Media, Naik urges readers to confront these pressing issues and engage in efforts to protect the Earth before disaster strikes. He emphasizes the importance of collective effort in tackling environmental problems, which is more crucial now than ever.Subhash S. Naik, a seasoned engineer with over four decades of corporate experience, is a prolific author with fifteen books written in multiple languages. His work spans various publications, websites, and television poetry for environmental programs. In The Earth in Custody, he weaves cultural elements into his poetry, incorporating Hindi-Urdu and Sanskrit terms, enriching the emotional depth and significance of his writing.Naik's distinct voice resonates with diverse audiences, making complex environmental issues accessible and relatable. His insightful reflections demonstrate a deep concern for the environment, inspiring readers to reflect on their own roles in preserving it.Early praise for The Earth in Custody underscores its emotional impact. Kathy Nidd, reviewing for Readers' Favorite, commends Naik for“channeling his frustrations and anger at our declining planet into something beautiful and engaging.” Sefina Hawke echoes this sentiment, stating,“This is not another dry statistics-based book, but rather an emotionally moving collection of poems.”As the world grapples with extreme weather events, dwindling natural resources, and the extinction of species, Naik's work serves as an urgent reminder: time is running out. The Earth in Custody challenges us to take immediate and decisive action to protect the environment before it's too late.This book is not only for environmentalists but for anyone who cares about the future of our planet. It's a call to responsibility, a wake-up call for humanity. For those eager to ensure that future generations inherit a livable world, The Earth in Custody is a must-read. To order a copy, visit .

Support

PageTurner Press and Media

+16199425793 ext.

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.