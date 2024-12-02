3BR/3BA Brick Home W/Mtn Views In Vesper View Of Waynesboro, VA Set For Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Solid Brick Home in a Nice Area w/Mountain Views!!

- John NichollsFREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., ( ) announces the auction of a 3 BR/3 BA brick ranch/rambler style home w/basement and public utilities on .23 +/- acre lot in Vesper View Subdivision in Waynesboro, VA, on Wednesday, December 11 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.“The owners have transitioned to a more manageable living environment, and we have been contracted to market and sell this solid Augusta County home,” said Nicholls.“This home will make a wonderful primary residence or investment property and can be occupied immediately and updated/modernized at your leisure.”“Centrally located, the property is located 6 miles from downtown Waynesboro, 8 miles from I-64, 12.5 miles from I-81, 16 miles from Staunton, and only a short drive to Charlottesville, Harrisonburg and James Madison University,” said Tony Wilson, auction coordinator.The auction's date, address and highlights follow below noted Wilson.Date and Time: Wednesday, December 11, 2024 -- 1:00 PM ESTLocation: 76 Viburnum Dr., Waynesboro, VA 22980 (Augusta County)Solid 3 BR/3 BA brick ranch/rambler style home w/full mostly finished basement on .23 +/- acre lot in the Vesper View neighborhood of Augusta County, VA.This home measures 3,078 +/- gross sf. (1,539 +/- finished sf. above grade, 1,539 +/- sf. mostly finished basement.), and features a kitchen (all appliances convey), den w/fireplace, living room, dining room , mostly finished basement w/fireplace (1,231 +/- sf. finished & 308 +/- sf. unfinished utility room), attic.Front porch (approx. 6'x24'); scenic mountain views.Heating: hot water baseboard; oil fired boiler (above ground tank--any remaining oil conveys w/property; underground tank not in use); Cooling: window units; 2 fireplaces.Public water & sewer; electric water heater.Detached storage shed; asphalt drivewayFor more highlights and details, visit .The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.For more information, call Tony Wilson at (540) 748-1359 or visit .Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 55 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit or call 540-898-0971.

