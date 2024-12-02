Human AI Accelerator Opens Applications Globally To Drive Responsible AI Innovation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Unveils playbook and funding support for seed stage startups in inaugural Spring 2025 cohort

- Anik BoseMENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Ethical AI Governance Group (EAIGG ) is thrilled to announce the opening of applications for its Human AI Accelerator, a seed-stage startup accelerator program dedicated to democratizing responsible AI innovation at the application layer from global innovation hubs and bridging them to Silicon Valley. The program is particularly focused on transatlantic collaboration with European startups but is accepting applications from startups anywhere in the world for its inaugural cohort, set to commence in Spring 2025.Supported by Benhamou Global Ventures and a distinguished lineup of partners, the Human AI Accelerator is designed to provide startups with the resources, mentorship, and support needed to scale responsibly. Additionally, the program boasts in-kind service partnerships with leading AI service providers and hyperscalers to further empower its participants.“The Human AI Accelerator is a mission-driven initiative committed to advancing responsible AI innovation for the benefit of humanity,” said Anik Bose, Founder and Executive Director of the Ethical AI Governance Group (EAIGG) and General Partner at Benhamou Global Ventures (BGV).“Our purpose is to empower responsible AI innovators at the application layer to create tangible end-user value,” Bose continued.“By uniting diverse stakeholders, we aim to build and scale human-centric AI applications that ensure the transformative power of AI benefits everyone-not just a privileged few.”The accelerator's mission is to nurture disruptive enterprise AI companies that prioritize responsible AI practices and leverage open source models aligning innovation with transparency, fairness, and societal impact. Startups accepted into the program will benefit from access to capital, industry expertise, and a collaborative ecosystem committed to shaping the future of AI for the benefit of all..The program will include a unique curriculum produced by renowned experts like AI ethicist Olivia Gambelin, enterprise design partnerships, subsidized AI infrastructure, software, & services, as well as access to open-source technology and AI safety frameworks.“We are excited to drive this unique initiative to support startups innovating with purpose,” said Tobias Yergin, Executive Chairman of the EAIGG Advisory.“The Human AI Accelerator is not only about advancing technology but also ensuring that AI solutions positively contribute to society.”Applications are now live and can be submitted through F6S at . For further details, visit the program's website at /human-ai-accelerator .About the Ethical AI Governance Group:EAIGG is a 501c3 non-profit organization committed to building a global community of AI practitioners, entrepreneurs, and technology investors dedicated to accelerating the responsible development and deployment of AI technologies.

