The Salvation Army and Supporters Show That Everyday Generosity Can Make a Change for 27 Million People in America

ALEXANDRIA,

Va., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With five fewer days in the holiday season this year - which could equal a double-digit decrease in funds, based on daily gifts - and declining donations across the sector , The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign faces a potentially significant donation deficit. The iconic Christmas campaign provides the financial backbone of the organization's year-round social services at their 6,400 locations. An army of celebrity and corporate supporters are teaming up to bring awareness to the need and to the ways people can help.

The Red Kettle Campaign kicked off last week at the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game with a halftime performance by country music artist Lainey Wilson and surprise guest Jelly Roll. On Giving Tuesday, Ben and Erin Napier will appear with Commissioner Kenneth G. Hodder, national commander of The Salvation Army,

on Fox & Friends, while Kelli Finglass and the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders will appear on the Today Show to celebrate the love and support The Salvation Army brings to communities across America.



Despite current headwinds, the Red Kettle Campaign continues to demonstrate The Salvation Army's commitment to making generosity approachable and accessible for all. Several exciting initiatives and partnerships are in place to bring awareness and raise funds for those in need, including:



Carlos and Alexa PenaVega will join Commissioner Hodder to light the Empire State Building red Dec. 2 to raise awareness of the Red Kettle Campaign.

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders created an uplifting Red Kettle dance

to share on social media and encourage others to get out and volunteer or give at a Red Kettle. For the second year in a row, Erin and Ben Napier have created a limited-edition scented candle . After the success of last year's sold-out candle, the duo also created a handcrafted candle tray

this year to raise awareness of The Salvation Army's efforts to meet the needs of vulnerable communities.

"When you see a Red Kettle on Giving Tuesday, it doesn't just represent a 134-year-old campaign. It represents over 1 million kids who get to open a present on Christmas Day, 166 million meals, 9 million nights of shelter, and rent and utility assistance to more than 3 million families," said Commissioner Hodder. "When communities come together to support each other through The Salvation Army, they help us serve more than 27 million people in America."

In addition to events on Giving Tuesday, volunteers, donors, communities, and corporations are stepping up in remarkable ways:



Celebrity families will volunteer at Red Kettle locations nationwide, encouraging the public to come together in service to others. Participants include NFL Hall of Famer Cris Carter, chef and restaurateur Guy Fieri, NBA star and Olympic gold medalist Michael Redd, WNBA Hall of Famer and Olympic gold medalist Lindsay Whalen, and Miss Volunteer America Berkley Bryant.

Through Christmas Eve, Walmart customers can gift the equivalent of a holiday meal to a local Salvation Army unit for distribution to a family in need at Walmart/thanksgiving .

Carlos and Alexa PenaVega will star in "Get Him Back for Christmas ," celebrating the joy of giving and the power of hope The Salvation Army brings, inspired by their work with the organization. Tune in to Great American Family on Dec. 14. The American public can directly provide joy on Christmas morning and beyond to children in need through The Salvation Army's Angel Tree program. Visit your local Salvation Army website to learn how to get involved.



The following options are available for those wishing to support their neighbors in need this Giving Tuesday:



Donate at any Red Kettle across the country. In addition to cash donations, donate digitally with Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, and Venmo.

Donate online at SalvationArmyUSA (including Bitcoin and Ethereum).

Provide Christmas gifts to children of local families in need through the Angel Tree program.

Visit RegisterToRing to volunteer at a Red Kettle.

Visit

SalvationArmyUSA

to learn more about ways to support and give this Giving Tuesday.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army annually helps more than 27 million people in America overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships by preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ and meeting human needs in His name without discrimination in nearly every ZIP code. By providing food, shelter, eviction prevention assistance, emergency disaster relief, rehabilitation, after-school and summer youth programs, spiritual enrichment, and more, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 6,400 centers of operation around the country. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA. Follow us on X @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood.

