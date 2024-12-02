عربي


AUGA Group, AB Notification On The Disposal Of Voting Rights Of The Company


12/2/2024 2:45:48 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUGA group, AB, legal entity code 126264360, ISIN code LT0000127466 (hereinafter - the“ Company ”), has received a notification from Baltic Champs Group, UAB, legal entity code 145798333 on the disposal of voting rights of the Company (notification attached).

Contacts:

CEO of AUGA Group, AB
Elina Chodzkaitė-Barauskienė
+370 5 233 5340

Attachment

  • Pranesimas apie balsavimo teisiu netekima (BCG) (LT-EN)

