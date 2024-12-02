AUGA Group, AB Notification On The Disposal Of Voting Rights Of The Company
Date
12/2/2024 2:45:48 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUGA group, AB, legal entity code 126264360, ISIN code LT0000127466 (hereinafter - the“ Company ”), has received a notification from Baltic Champs Group, UAB, legal entity code 145798333 on the disposal of voting rights of the Company (notification attached).
Contacts:
CEO of AUGA Group, AB
Elina Chodzkaitė-Barauskienė
+370 5 233 5340
Attachment
Pranesimas apie balsavimo teisiu netekima (BCG) (LT-EN)
MENAFN02122024004107003653ID1108947962
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.