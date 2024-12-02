Tess Mann Atelier Launches Seasonless Collections

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Trinity gown by Tess Mann Atelier. Photo by Danielle Green with L A Y E R S.

The Persephone gown by Tess Mann Atelier. Photo by Danielle Green with L A Y E R S.

The Andromeda dress by Tess Mann Atelier. Photo by Danielle Green with L A Y E R S.

The Eloise ensemble by Tess Mann Atelier. Photo by Danielle Green with L A Y E R S.

The Indira three-piece set by Tess Mann Atelier. Photo by Danielle Green with L A Y E R S.

Nashville's Tess Mann Atelier announces year-round collections with launch of the Sophisticate Collection reflecting a commitment to sustainable luxury fashion.

- Tess Mann

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Following successful showcases across major international fashion weeks, Tess Mann Atelier (TMA) announces a transformative shift in its approach to fashion, moving away from traditional seasonal collections to embrace a more sustainable, seasonless model.

This strategic evolution debuts with the launch of the Sophisticate Collection, which has garnered international acclaim during the Spring/Summer 2025 Global Fashion Collective showcases in Tokyo, New York, Milan, and Vancouver.

"Fashion should transcend the constraints of seasons and embrace timeless elegance that speaks to the modern, conscious consumer," says Tess Mann, founder and creative director of Tess Mann Atelier.

"Our transition to seasonless collections reflects not just a change in scheduling, but a deeper commitment to sustainable, enduring fashion that our clients can cherish year-round."

The Sophisticate Collection, which marks this pivotal shift, exemplifies TMA's dedication to an ethos of "poetry in motion" through:

- Architectural details that defy seasonal constraints

- Hand-crafted embroidery and beading that elevate each piece to wearable art

- Versatile designs that seamlessly transition between occasions and seasons

- Premium, sustainably sourced materials that ensure longevity

This move aligns TMA with fashion industry leaders like Gucci and Prada, who have similarly broken free from traditional seasonal calendars. The brand's decision reflects a growing industry recognition that the future of luxury fashion lies in creating enduring pieces that transcend seasonal boundaries.

"Our clientele consists of confident individuals who seek clothing that reflects their values and lifestyle," Mann explains. "By moving to a seasonless model, we're not just creating fashion, we're crafting a sustainable legacy of pieces that can be worn and treasured throughout the year."

The Sophisticate Collection, showcased during the recent Global Fashion Collective international tour, features evening wear, cocktail attire, resort wear, and bespoke pieces that embody this new direction. Each garment is designed with versatility in mind, allowing for seamless styling across seasons while maintaining TMA's signature sophistication.

In addition to this strategic shift, TMA continues to prioritize:

- Limited production runs to ensure exclusivity and minimize waste

- Use of dead stock materials and carefully selected natural fabrics

- Meticulous craftsmanship that guarantees longevity

- Designs that bridge the gap between classic and contemporary aesthetics

The Sophisticate Collection is now available for viewing by select luxury retailers and through private appointments at the TMA Nashville atelier or on location anywhere. For more information about Tess Mann Atelier's seasonless collections or to schedule a viewing, visit tessmannatelier.

Get Involved

Tess Mann Atelier extends an invitation to fashion editors, bloggers, specialty boutiques, stylists, and industry content creators to join this exciting journey. Opportunities for collaboration include gifting suite placements, showroom features, celebrity and influencer partnerships, retail distribution, and media engagements.

Stay informed with exclusive behind-the-scenes content and announcements by following Tess Mann Atelier on Instagram @tessmannatelier or visiting .

For inquiries or interview requests with Tess Mann, please contact:

Meredith Corning PR

@meredithcorningpr

Meredith (at) meredithcorning (dot) com

About Tess Mann Atelier:

Tess Mann Atelier is a luxury fashion label founded by Tess Mann. TMA is the eponymous fashion label founded by internationally recognized designer Tess Mann. Tess Mann designs for the contemporary, confident individual, inspiring them to embrace their true self without apology. While wearing Tess Mann, they are armed with unfailing confidence-both in the boardroom and out on the town. With a commitment to elegance and innovation, Tess Mann Atelier continues to redefine the boundaries of high fashion. Follow Tess Mann Atelier at @tessmannatelier. For more information, visit tessmannatelier.

About Tess Mann:

Tess Mann, the visionary fashion designer behind Tess Mann Atelier, has left an indelible mark on the world of fashion with her talent and dedication to creating exquisite garments. With a background in psychology and criminology, Mann's journey towards becoming a celebrated designer was initially put on hold as she pursued a career with the FBI. However, upon retiring from the Bureau after over two decades of service, her passion for fashion led her to establish her own fashion house. Drawing inspiration from art, culture, and her own creativity, Mann has developed a unique and distinguished style characterized by premium fabrics, fine detailing, and meticulous craftsmanship. Her designs seamlessly blend classic and contemporary elements, offering a range of options from timeless A-line silhouettes to modern sheath dresses, all showcasing the brand's signature sophistication and attention to detail. Mann is renowned for her hand-drawn lace and embroidery designs, adding an extra layer of uniqueness and artistry to her creations. Her commitment to excellence extends beyond design to ensuring quality and customer satisfaction, earning her a devoted following in the fashion industry. With notable achievements and participation in events like Vancouver Fashion Week, Tess Mann continues to redefine fashion, captivating audiences with her innovative designs and commitment to creating timeless elegance.

Meredith Corning

Tess Mann Atelier

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.