Tax Season 2024 Officially Open: Taxzerone Reminds Employers To File 1099 And W-2 Forms

Tax Season for Information Returns Opens! TaxZerone Makes Filing Simple, Secure, and Affordable

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The tax season for filing information returns has officially begun for the 2024 tax year, marking the start of a critical period for businesses and tax professionals to meet their and state filing obligations. TaxZerone, an IRS-authorized e-file provider wants to remind businesses and tax professionals to start filing early to ensure compliance and avoid last-minute stress.Ready to File for Tax Year 2024:TaxZerone is now accepting filings for Tax Year 2024, covering all 1099 forms and corrections, as well as W-2 and W-2c forms. TaxZerone is designed to make tax filing as smooth and hassle-free as possible with robust features and top-notch support.Federal and State Filing Made Simple:TaxZerone not only supports federal filing but also simplifies state filing for 1099 and W-2 forms. TaxZerone ensures that your filings comply with state-specific requirements through streamlined integrations with the IRS Combined Federal/State Filing (CF/SF) Program and individual state agencies where required. This comprehensive support allows businesses to manage their federal and state obligations in one place, saving time and reducing complexity. Whether you're filing a single form or handling high volumes, TaxZerone ensures complete compliance with ease.Designed for Both Businesses and Tax Professionals:TaxZerone is built to cater to the needs of both individual businesses and tax professionals managing multiple clients.🏢For Businesses: Whether you're a small business filing a few forms or a larger organization managing high volumes, TaxZerone provides a seamless, secure, and affordable solution to file your own information returns with ease.🧑‍🏫For Tax Professionals: Manage filings for multiple clients efficiently with TaxZerone's advanced workflow tools, multi-user support, and bulk upload capabilities. Tax professionals can easily collaborate with their teams, handle client filings, and access features like draft saving and scheduling to stay organized and meet deadlines.TaxZerone ensures a flexible, scalable platform that adapts to your filing needs, whether you're managing your own filings or providing top-notch service to your clients.Key Features and Benefits:Here's what makes TaxZerone the go-to solution for filing information returns:🎯Comprehensive Form Support: File all types of 1099 forms and corrections, alongside W-2 and W-2c forms.🎯Bulk Upload Capability: Handle high-volume filings efficiently with the bulk upload feature.🎯Draft Saving: Save your progress and continue filing at your convenience.🎯Electronic Delivery Portal: Provide employees and recipients secure access to their forms through ZeroneVault, a secure delivery system.🎯Record Keeping: Securely store your filings for up to seven years, ensuring easy access to historical records.🎯Schedule Filing: Prepare and schedule your filings in advance, allowing time for corrections before submission and reducing errors.🎯Workflow Management: Multi-user support with workflow options lets firms manage filing tasks collaboratively with colleagues, ensuring accuracy and efficiency.🎯Pay in Advance & Save: Plan the total number of forms you will be filing for the tax year and take advantage of "Pay in Advance & Save" feature. This option allows you to reduce the per-form pricing based on your estimated filing volume, helping you save more as you file more.🎯Comprehensive Support: Get expert guidance at every step via phone (available in English and Spanish), email, and chat.Affordable PricingTaxZerone offers transparent pricing starting at just $2.49 per form, with costs decreasing to as low as $0.59 per form for higher filing volumes. To see a detailed breakdown of TaxZerone's pricing tiers, visit the Pricing Page .A Call to File Early“The tax season doesn't have to be stressful,” said Alexia Zepeda, Spokesperson at TaxZerone.“By filing your 1099 and W-2 forms early, you can avoid the last-minute rush, ensure accuracy, and stay compliant. Our platform is built to make the process as straightforward and secure as possible. Whether you're filing a single form or managing bulk filings, TaxZerone has you covered.”Get Started TodayDon't wait until the last minute to file your information returns. Start your 1099 and W-2 filings now and take advantage of TaxZerone's simple, secure, and affordable platform.For more information or to begin your filing, visitAbout TaxZeroneTaxZerone is an IRS-authorized e-file provider offering businesses an easy, secure, and cost-effective platform to file information returns. Trusted by thousands, TaxZerone combines robust features with personalized support to simplify tax filing for organizations of all sizes.

