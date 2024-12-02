(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a global news source and expert investing resource defense and cybersecurity issues a podcast interview with host Dawn Van Zant talking to Taylor Krystkowiak, Vice President & Strategist at Themes ETFs, issuer of the Themes Transatlantic Defense (NASDAQ: ) which recently began trading.

This podcast was recorded prior to the US election results.

Listen to the podcast interview at Investorideas

Investor ideas talks to Investment Strategist about Newly Listed Defense ETF (NASDAQ: NATO)

