(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Defense Metals Corp. ("Defense Metals" or the "Company") (TSX-V:DEFN / OTCQB:DFMTF / FSE: 35D) wishes to notify that in case of disruption due to the ongoing Canada Post strike, the Company's Annual General Meeting materials may be viewed on the Company's SEDAR+ corporate website page at and are also available electronically on the Company's website at .

Registered shareholders, shareholders who hold their shares directly in the company and not through a brokerage account or depository company, may contact the Company at 1-604-354-2491 or email ... to receive a proxy and assistance with voting. Proxies completed and signed should be forwarded by the voting deadline at 11:00 a.m. PST, Monday, December 16, 2024.

Beneficial shareholders, shareholders who hold their investment through a brokerage house, depository company or other intermediary, and have not received their information, should contact their broker representative to request a proxy.

If you wish to receive a paper copy of the Meeting materials, please call 1-604-354-2491 or email ... . In order to receive a paper copy in time to vote before the Meeting, your request should be received by Monday, December 9, 2024.

Copies of the Company's March 30, 2024 annual financial statements and related management discussion and analysis as well as interim financial statements and related management discussion and analysis are available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile. Any shareholders who would like to receive paper copies of the financial statements and MD&A's can call or email the Company as stated above.

About Defense Metals Corp. and its Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Project

Defense Metals Corp. is focused on the development of its 100% owned, 11,800-hectare (~29,158-acre) Wicheeda REE Project that is located on the traditional territory of the McLeod Lake Indian Band in British Columbia, Canada.

The Wicheeda REE Project, approximately 80 kilometres (~50 miles) northeast of the city of Prince George, is readily accessible by a paved highway and all-weather gravel roads and is close to infrastructure, including hydro power transmission lines and gas pipelines. The nearby Canadian National Railway and major highways allow easy access to the port facilities at Prince Rupert, the closest major North American port to Asia.

For further information, please visit or contact:

Alex Heath

Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & Interim CFO

Tel: +1 604-354-2491

Email: ...

