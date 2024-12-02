(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 December 2024 - Golden Resources Development International Limited today announces its HK$1 billion ambitious plan to transform more than 250,000 square meters of acquired land and properties in Hokkaido's Niseko into Hirafu Grand Centro, a game-changing retailtainment destination over the next decade. Project Hir@fu, the initiative's pilot phase, will launch seven new restaurants in Niseko for the 2024 holiday season, followed by an additional dozen restaurants and eight retail establishments by the end of 2025.





Jeffrey Lam, Golden Resources Development International Limited's Group Independent Non-executive Director; Lam Kwing Chee, Group Executive Chairman; Kutchan Mayor Kazushi Monji; and Lam Sai Ho, Group Chief Executive Officer, celebrated the launch of the Niseko Hirafu Arts and Cultural Association with a lighting ceremony.

Hirafu Grand Centro, conveniently located within a 10-minute walk from Grand Hirafu, offers easy access to the four major ski resorts comprising Niseko United Ski Resort. Capitalizing on the burgeoning global wellness market, projected to reach USD 1.8 trillion by 2024 with an annual growth rate of 5%-10%, Hirafu Grand Centro aims to support and elevate Japanese après-ski culture. The development will integrate lifestyle and wellness-oriented offerings and experiences, catering to a like-minded audience both domestically and internationally.





With the Hokkaido Shinkansen expected to open in Kutchan-cho at the end of 2034, Hirafu Grand Centro is poised to become a premier destination in the region. The improved accessibility provided by the Shinkansen will significantly boost tourism, allowing Hirafu Grand Centro to capitalize on increased visitor numbers. The project will not only enhance the existing vibrant atmosphere of Hirafu but also create a dynamic lifestyle hub, further solidifying Niseko's position as a world-class destination. This strategic development will contribute to the long-term economic growth of the area, creating jobs and attracting further investment, ultimately transforming Hirafu into a thriving year-round destination.



Laurent Lam, Group Executive Chairman of Golden Resources Development International Limited said, "Hirafu Grand Centro represents a bold vision for the future of Niseko. We're not just building a retail and entertainment destination; we're crafting an immersive experience that caters to the evolving desires of today's global traveler. By integrating well-being-focused offerings into our dynamic mix of retail and entertainment, we're tapping into the rapidly expanding wellness market and creating a unique destination that resonates with the well-being-conscious individual from around the world."



To foster further development of art and culture and promote these aspects domestically and internationally, Golden Resources Development International Limited also launched the Niseko Hirafu Art & Culture Association on 27 November 2024, a collaborative platform where artists and cultural connoisseurs of Hokkaido, Kutchan and the Niseko region meet, exhibit and express their works.



Golden Resources Development International Limited has commissioned Oval Partnership to develop the master plan for Hirafu Grand Centro, focusing on Nature, Art & Culture, and Community. Project Hir@fu recognizes Hirafu's need for diverse retail and entertainment options, integrating wellness offerings within a broader, experience-driven approach. Hirafu Grand Centro aims to enhance the visitor experience while appealing to those seeking wellness opportunities.







MENAFN02122024003551001712ID1108947836