(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) MeAI Sees Strong Support from Top Launchpad CEOs Following Sold-Out IDO



NEW YORK, Dec 2, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) -

MeAI, a leading innovator in AI and DeSci, announces the listing of its native token, $MEAI, following a successful Initial Dex Offering (IDO).







The first AI-powered Web3 lifestyle app that integrates GameFi, SocialFi, and DeSci has successfully completed its IDO, achieving record sell-outs on 6 major launchpads (Enjinstarter, Spores, Dappad, BullPerks, BRC Starter, and Vision Launch). MeAI is set to launch on the BNB chain, and recently announced the $MEAI listing on MEXC, a top tier CEX.

Key Achievements:



Sold-out IDO: $MEAI IDO sell-outs in record time raising over $650,000

Expansive Network: Over 60 top-tier web3 and AI partnerships

Strong support: Over 100 Private and Angel Investors

Strong foundations: 435,000+ followers across socials

Active community: 250,000+ active users in the MeAI Mini-app 5-star rating: MeAI Mini is ranked in the Top 5 Telegram Mini Apps by BNB Chain's DappBay

The rapid success behind the completion of the MeAI IDO and token listing positions MeAI as an emerging leader in the AI and DeSci sector.

Backed by industry leaders

In a recent AMA hosted by MeAI, numerous launchpad CEOs came together to discuss the $MEAI IDO and their views on the project outlook. The panel unanimously agreed that MeAI is well-positioned for success, and effectively capitalizes on the rising trends in DeSci and AI in order to become a key player in the rapidly growing market.

Eran Elhanani, CEO of BullPerks, a top decentralized VC and multichain launchpad, signalled his confidence in the project, highlighting the rapid sold-out performance on BullPerks as a testament to MeAI's strong potential and long-term viability. Market demand and investor confidence was clearly present.

Mustafa Guler, CEO of Vision Launch, shared his view that MeAI was 'one to watch' describing it as a project with immense potential. With innovative approaches and solid foundations, MeAI was described as being poised for significant growth, with traction and momentum clearly growing behind the project.

A Strong vision is set

MeAI has outlined its ambitious plans for the future, detailing clear goals for scaling the project. Key to its strategy will be expanding into new markets and integrating with major blockchains, both of which are essential for driving mass adoption and growing its user base.

The development and release of the main MeAI app for iOS and Android is coming soon, with an MVP launch set for Q1 2025. The team has set a target of 100k+ users for the MVP and 1M users by the end of 2025. The full MeAI app, which will feature all four modules, is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

About MeAI

MeAI is the first AI-powered Web3 lifestyle app that combines fun with GameFi, SocialFi, and DeSci, to enhance both your health and wealth. Turn daily routines into exciting challenges with your unique avatar, and immerse yourself in a gamified experience. Progress through quests, achieve milestones, and level up your in-app character to earn rewards through MeAI's integrated rewards model.



MeDiet – Snap pictures of your meals, let AI analyze your plate, stay healthy, and earn rewards.

MeExplore – Explore the world, complete quests solo or in teams, stay active, and get rewarded.

MeSocial – Connect with other players, share experiences, challenge friends, socialize, and grow together. MeGrowth – Develop yourself, expand your career, and let AI guide you towards a better life.

White Paper





Trade $MEAI

Social Links

X:

Discord:

Telegram:

LinkedIn:

YouTube: @meai_app

Instagram:

Medium: @meai_app

Media contact

Brand: MeAI

Contact: Media team

Website: