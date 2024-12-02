(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on trends - The global

unified endpoint management (UEM) market

size is estimated to grow by USD 80.66 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost

57.69%

during the forecast period. Need for integrated uem solutions to manage traditional and non-traditional endpoints

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

increasing use of IoT devices. However,

availability of open-source uem solutions

Key market players include 42Gears Mobility Systems Pvt. Ltd., BlackBerry Ltd., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cloud Software Group Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Ivanti Software Inc., JAMF HOLDING CORP., Matrix42 GmbH, Microsoft Corp., Mitsogo Inc., Open Text Corporation, ProMobi Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Snow Software, Sophos Ltd., SOTI Inc., Syxsense Inc., VMware Inc., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd..







Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Component (Solutions and Services), Deployment (Cloud, On-premises, and Hybrid), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled 42Gears Mobility Systems Pvt. Ltd., BlackBerry Ltd., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cloud Software Group Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Ivanti Software Inc., JAMF HOLDING CORP., Matrix42 GmbH, Microsoft Corp., Mitsogo Inc., Open Text Corporation, ProMobi Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Snow Software, Sophos Ltd., SOTI Inc., Syxsense Inc., VMware Inc., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The Internet of Things (IoT) market is experiencing significant growth with an estimated 21 billion devices expected to be connected by 2023. IoT enables machine-to-machine communication, allowing devices to exchange and act upon information without human intervention. This data can be analyzed to optimize services, products, and operations. The Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is a key driver of this growth, with components such as servers, workstations, and other devices connected to a network, including wearable fitness devices, industrial control systems, automotive telematics units, or drone units. As enterprises adopt more IoT devices, the need for endpoint management solutions such as Unified Endpoint Management (UEM), Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), and others becomes essential. Vendors like 42Gears offer software modules to integrate IoT endpoints into UEM, while BlackBerry recently introduced BlackBerry UEM at the edge and BlackBerry UEM for IoT to help enterprises secure and manage their IoT devices. The growing demand for IoT devices and the need for next-generation endpoint management and security solutions are expected to drive the growth of the global UEM market during the forecast period.



Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) is a business solution that helps large enterprises manage and secure various computing systems, including laptops, tablets, mobile phones, and IoT devices, running on different OS systems such as Windows 10, ChromeOS, and more. UEM supports advanced endpoint models and personal devices, ensuring a consistent operating environment for enterprise employees. With UEM, businesses can manage multiple configurations, provide endpoint protection, access management, and data security for their IT assets. UEM market trends include support for emerging technologies like IoT devices, consulting services, managed services, and support services. Pulseway, VMware, and AirWatch are key software platforms in this market. UEM enables remote work, improves employee productivity, and secures data in data centers. Traditional endpoints like PCs, smartphones, POS devices, and smart wearables are also covered.



Market

Challenges



The global unified endpoint management (UEM) market faces a significant challenge from the availability of open-source UEM solutions. These solutions, developed and offered for free by organizations or developer communities, have gained popularity due to the high cost of proprietary software. Open-source UEM solutions, such as OSSEC, ClamAV, and JumpCloud, offer cost-effective alternatives. However, they often lack advanced features and provide limited functionalities. For instance, OSSEC focuses on checking intrusions, while JumpCloud enables secure management of endpoints. While open-source solutions can save costs for organizations with low IT budgets, they may hinder the growth of the UEM market during the forecast period. For example, Grab Holdings Inc., a Singapore-based transportation company, chose JumpCloud to manage and secure their endpoints across multiple office locations. Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) has become essential for large enterprises to manage the increasing number of endpoint devices, including PCs, smartphones, POS devices, smart wearables, and IoT devices. Employees use various operating environments and multiple configurations, making device management and access management complex. UEM solutions help IT departments ensure endpoint protection, data security, and data protection. With the rise of remote work and mobile banking, UEM becomes crucial for employee productivity and satisfaction. UEM platforms like Pulseway, VMware AirWatch, Workspace ONE, Windows, Android, Chromebooks, Microsoft Intune, and MobileIron offer primary exploratory and secondary desk services, managed services, and support services. These solutions enable IT departments to manage traditional endpoints and emerging technologies, such as mobile devices and network components, from a single console. However, challenges remain, such as managing various operating systems, ensuring data protection and data security in data centers, and integrating UEM with other software platforms. Consulting services can help enterprises navigate these challenges and optimize their UEM solutions.

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth-

Segment Overview



This unified endpoint management (uem) market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Solutions 1.2 Services



2.1 Cloud

2.2 On-premises 2.3 Hybrid



3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Solutions-

Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) solutions are software platforms that help businesses manage and secure their diverse endpoints from a centralized console. These solutions offer features for streamlined endpoint management, enhanced security, and improved IT efficiency. Key features include device enrollment and provisioning for seamless onboarding of new devices, and configuration management for centralized control of settings, policies, and configurations. UEM solutions also provide essential security features like data encryption, access controls, antivirus management, and patch management. Microsoft UEM, which includes Microsoft Intune, offers end-to-end device management solutions, enabling IT administrators to manage multiple endpoint types from a single console, with features such as device enrollment, application management, security policies enforcement, and endpoint analytics. The increasing adoption of UEM solutions will fuel market growth during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) is a modern approach to IT management that enables organizations to secure, manage, and support various computing systems, including laptops, tablets, mobile phones, and even IoT devices, from a single platform. This solution caters to various verticals such as healthcare, education, finance, and retail, among others, by providing IT asset management, advanced endpoint models, and hardware requirements tailored to each device type. UEM supports multiple OS systems, including Windows 10 and ChromeOS, ensuring seamless management and compatibility. With the increasing shift towards remote work, UEM solutions have become essential for ensuring employee productivity and data protection. They offer data security features such as encryption, access controls, and remote wipe capabilities to safeguard sensitive information. UEM solutions are not limited to traditional endpoints like desktops and laptops but also extend to advanced endpoints like POS devices, smart wearables, and mobile banking applications. By integrating UEM into IT departments' workflows, organizations can effectively manage their mobile devices and ensure user satisfaction. Solutions like Pulseway, VMware, AirWatch, and others offer primary and secondary desktop capabilities, making them versatile and adaptable to businesses' evolving needs.

Market Research Overview

Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) is a modern approach to IT asset management that enables organizations to manage and secure computing systems, including laptops, tablets, mobile phones, and IoT devices, from a single platform. UEM caters to various verticals, including large enterprises, healthcare, education, and finance, among others. The operating environment for UEM supports multiple configurations, including Windows 10, ChromeOS, and various mobile operating systems like Android and iOS. UEM solutions provide advanced endpoint protection, access management, and data security for personal devices used by enterprise employees. UEM also offers consulting, managed, and support services, as well as network components and software platforms like Pulseway, VMware, AirWatch, Workspace ONE, Windows, and Microsoft Intune. UEM is essential for managing emerging technologies such as mobile banking and smart wearables, ensuring employee productivity, and maintaining satisfaction with remote work. Traditional endpoints like PCs, smartphones, POS devices, and smart wearables are all within the scope of UEM.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Component



Solutions

Services

Deployment



Cloud



On-premises

Hybrid

Geography



North America



APAC



Europe



South America Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

