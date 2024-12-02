USD/JPY Analysis Today 02/12: Potential Buy Levels (Chart)

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



After a sharp downward trading week, the USD/JPY currency pair plummeted to a support level of 149.46, the lowest level for the currency pair in more than a month.

The USD/JPY pair has rebounded slightly at the beginning of this week, gaining to the level of 150.74 before stabilizing around the level of 150.20. At the time of writing this analysis, awaiting any new developments.

Factors Affecting the Pair's Performance

The fluctuation in the performance of the currency pair/dollar Japanese yen comes amid the division of markets regarding the timing of the Bank of Japan's interest rate hike in the future. In this regard, the Governor of the Bank of Japan Kazuo Ueda stated before the start of trading this week that the next interest rate hike is "approaching" as economic data progresses as expected. Also, he stressed the importance of noting the momentum generated by wage negotiations in fiscal year 2025.

On the other hand, today's data showed that Japanese companies increased capital spending in the third quarter, indicating the resilience of corporate confidence and bolstering expectations that the Bank of Japan may raise interest rates soon. Currently, financial markets estimate a 63% probability of a 25-basis point interest rate hike in December, up from about 50% just a week ago.

The US dollar pairs will remain subject to signals from the future of Trump's policies. Recently, the US dollar has gained momentum from the demand for it as a safe haven in light of Trump's threats to impose sharp tariffs on the largest economies and, more recently, the BRICS countries. In addition, the performance of the US dollar will be affected by the announcement of US jobs numbers at the end of the week, which will have a reaction to expectations of the future of the US central bank's policy/JPY Technical analysis and Expectations Today:

According to the recent performance, it is noticeable that the USD/JPY currency pair has retreated to trade at levels slightly below the 100-hour moving average. As a result, the currency pair is about to enter oversold levels on the 14-hour Relative Strength Index. In the short term, and based on the hourly chart, the USD/JPY currency pair is trading within a descending channel. Therefore, the bears will extend the current decline towards 149.00 or lower to the support at 147.98. On the other hand, the bulls will seek to benefit from rebounds at around 150.86 or higher at the resistance 151.89.

In the long term, and based on the daily chart, the USD/JPY currency pair has completed a downward breakout from an ascending channel formation. Technically, the 14-day Relative Strength Index has also declined to avoid rising to overbought levels. Therefore, the bears will seek to extend the current decline towards 146.64 or lower to the support at 143.39. On the other hand, the bulls will seek to benefit from the upward rebound with gains at around 153.48 or higher at the resistance 156.73.

EURUSD Chart by TradingViewUSD/JPY Signals Today:

We still prefer to buy the US dollar against the Japanese yen from every downward level. Currently, the most important buying levels are 149.20 and 147.80, taking into consideration not taking risks and activating profit limit and stop loss orders to ensure the safety of the trading account from any sudden reversals. Remember, you can get more free trading recommendations exclusively through our website.

