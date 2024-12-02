(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) OCALA, Fla., Dec. 2, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Casino Party Planners, Florida's premier provider of authentic casino-themed events, is thrilled to announce their upcoming partnership with Stirrups 'n Strides Therapeutic Riding Center for a one-of-a-kind charity event,“Las Vegas Live.” This special evening will take place on December 7, 2024 at Mary Sue Rich Community Center in Ocala, Florida, offering guests the full Las Vegas experience while supporting an inspiring cause.







Image Caption: Casino Party Planners hosts Las Vegas Live charity event for Stirrups 'n Strides.

“Las Vegas Live” will provide a memorable night of casino entertainment, including classic games like blackjack, roulette, craps, and poker, expertly organized by Casino Party Planners' professional team. With a commitment to creating authentic, immersive casino events, Casino Party Planners will bring their top-tier equipment and experienced dealers to ensure an evening of excitement, camaraderie, and community.

All proceeds from“Las Vegas Live” will directly benefit Stirrups 'n Strides, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals with physical, emotional, and cognitive challenges through therapeutic horseback riding and equine-assisted activities. The funds raised during this event will help support essential programs that provide healing, connection, and empowerment to riders of all ages and abilities.

Casino Party Planners is proud to support Stirrups 'n Strides in their mission, recognizing the positive impact therapeutic riding can have on individuals and the larger community. Through their partnership, Casino Party Planners underscores their commitment to giving back and supporting local initiatives that make a difference across Florida.

“We are honored to bring our casino experience to the 'Las Vegas Live' charity event, supporting a cause that resonates deeply with our values,” said Michelle Stanger, CEO of Casino Party Planners.“Stirrups 'n Strides offers essential services that uplift and empower people in our community, and we are excited to create an unforgettable night that aids their mission.”

The event is open to the public, inviting Florida residents, local businesses, and charitable organizations to join in an evening of fun and philanthropy. Guests can look forward to a lively night of gaming, entertainment, and an opportunity to support a heartfelt cause.

For more details about“Las Vegas Live” and how to participate, visit the event page at .

To learn more about Casino Party Planners and their commitment to the community, visit .

About Casino Party Planners:

Casino Party Planners is Florida's leading provider of casino-themed events, offering a full range of casino games, premium equipment, and professional dealers. Known for delivering unforgettable experiences, Casino Party Planners has been serving Florida's event needs for almost 40 years. Their dedication to authenticity and community involvement has made them a trusted partner for corporate events, private parties, fundraisers, and more.

About Stirrups 'n Strides:

Stirrups 'n Strides Therapeutic Riding Center is a nonprofit organization based in Citra, Florida, providing therapeutic riding and equine-assisted activities to individuals with disabilities. Their programs aim to improve the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of participants, offering them an empowering and transformative experience through the healing power of horses.

News Source: Casino Party Planners