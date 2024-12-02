Destination Canada And Air Canada Team Up To Offer 100 Americans The Ultimate Snow Day

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Canada Treats Nostalgic Americans to Winter Magic with Round-Trip Air Canada Tickets and a

Whimsical 'Out of Office' Message Generator

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Destination Canada in collaboration with Air Canada have teamed up to launch the national "SnOOOw Day" giveaway, encouraging burnt-out Americans to ditch work, unplug and find respite in Canada's winter wonderland. As kids, snow days brought pure joy and play, but as adults, the snow comes without the carefree escape. With virtual work and school, the surprise and delight of an unexpected day off is a thing of the past... but Canada, arguably the home of winter, wants to preserve some of that nostalgia.

On Cyber Monday, December 2, 2024, consumers can relive the anticipation of a snow day by entering for a chance to win one of fifty prizes of two economy round-trip tickets courtesy of Air Canada. Participants can visit

to enter; conditions apply. Destination Canada is helping Americans try new things and bring their winter dreams to life-whether it's hopping on a snowmobile, skating on a frozen lake, or catching the northern lights.

The website also features an 'Out of Office' (OOO) message generator, helping consumers craft an envy-inducing auto-reply message that lets their coworkers know they're off enjoying an epic snow day in Canada. It also features insider tips and tricks from Canadians who are experts in making the most of the cold winter season.

"Canadian winter is a time for joy, trying new things, and reconnecting with our inner child. The 'SnOOOw Day Giveaway' is our way of encouraging Americans to step away from their busy lives and immerse themselves in the wonder of Canada's winter landscapes." said Gloria

Loree, Senior Vice President, Marketing Strategy & Chief Marketing Officer, at Destination Canada, "Sure, the virtual world has made remote work and school more efficient, but who said it was any more fun? We're here to preserve the nostalgic charm of a snow day."

Winter is truly when Canada comes to life. From world-class ski resorts to charming towns and once-in-a-lifetime experiences, Canada invites Americans to try something new in Canada; there's no shortage of adventures.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Destination Canada to offer contest winners the chance to experience the very best of winter in Canada" said Gabriella

Lechner, Director Global Routes Marketing at Air Canada. "With non-stop flights from 52 U.S. cities and seamless connections in Air Canada's three major hubs, we're making it easy for travelers to choose their winter experience to visit up to 50 cities in Canada, be it flying to Vancouver to ski, Montréal to snowshoe, Toronto to skate or more."



About Destination Canada

At Destination Canada, we believe that tourism enhances the wealth and wellbeing of Canadians and enriches the lives of visitors. Our mission is to influence supply and build demand for the benefit of locals, communities and visitors through leading research, alignment with public and private sectors, and marketing Canada nationally and abroad.

Knowing that diversity is our greatest asset, we promote Canada as a premier four-season leisure and business tourism destination around the country and world in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, United Kingdom and the United States. In addition, our Business Events team leverage in-depth global market analysis to target international clusters aligned with Canada's priority economic sectors.



Destination Canada is a Crown corporation wholly owned by the Government of Canada.



