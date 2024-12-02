Hackernoon's 'Startups Of The Year' Now Accepting Company Nominations In Commerce Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

EDWARDS, CO, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HackerNoon, the independent publishing platform, today announced that nominations for Startups of the Year 2024's Commerce category are now open.HackerNoon's Startups of The Year is a 100% community-driven event recognizing startups that are transforming technology and the world for the better. In our previous editions, the community had the option to vote for the best startup based on cities, such as Sydney, London, or Singapore, divided into major regions of the world: Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, Oceania, & South America.This year, HackerNoon is going a step further by not only highlighting startups by cities, but also by industries, including Commerce, to shed light on startups that are changing technology and the world for the better.HackerNoon has curated an initial list of 13k startups in the Commerce category, and welcomes additional nominations from across the globe.Readers can visit hackernoon/startups to vote or nominate their favorite startups across key Commerce sub industries such as Food and Beverages, Consumer Goods, Fashion, and more.The Commerce category is proudly sponsored by our friends at Bright Data .Voting for Startups of the Year for 2024 began on September 30th, 2024 and will remain open until March 31st, 2025. Winners will be announced on April 28th, 2025, following an evaluation by the HackerNoon team.All nominees will receive free interviews relevant to their industry and a version of their Evergreen Tech Company News page which includes business overviews and updates whenever the company is mentioned in HackerNoon stories.“E-commerce startups thrive on data, and Bright Data is proud to support them with the tools they need to collect and analyze market trends in real time. By partnering with HackerNoon's 2024 Startups of the Year, we're championing the next generation of e-commerce innovators, empowering them to scale efficiently and compete globally with data-driven insights,” said Or Lenchner, CEO of Bright Data.Nominate and vote for your favorite Commerce companies here .If you're a nominee, share more by completing the Commerce Startup Interview Template . Don't keep this exciting news to yourself! Share it with your friends, family, and colleagues. Encourage them to participate in the nominations and voting process, and let's recognize the most innovative and impactful startups of 2024 together!Use the hashtag #startupsoftheyear or #soty2024 and tag HackerNoon on social so we can find your post and reshare the love.HackerNoon's Startups of The Year is a branding opportunity unlike any other. Whether your goal is brand awareness or lead generation, HackerNoon has curated startup-friendly packages to solve your marketing challenges. Visit hackernoon/p/startup-special-packages to learn more!About HackerNoonHow hackers start their afternoons. HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 35k+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for 4M+ curious and insightful monthly readers. Founded in 2016, HackerNoon is an independent technology publishing platform run by David Smooke and Linh Dao Smooke. Start blogging about technology today.About Bright DataBright Data is a leading public web data platform trusted by over 20,000 customers, including Fortune 500 companies. Our solutions enable efficient web data retrieval and analysis, helping users make informed decisions.

