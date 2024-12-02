Entrex Carbon Market Announces Delivery Of First Mobile Data Mine To Cherami Digital

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Entrex Carbon - New Logo

Entrex Logo

CherAmi Logo

Stephen H. Watkins

Entrex Carbon Market announces delivery of its first mobile data trailer and ASIC mining machines to CherAmi Digital, Entrex's principal mining partner.

Entrex Carbon Market (OTCBB:RGLG)

- Thomas HarblinBOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Entrex Carbon Market , Inc. (OTC: RGLG) today announced the delivery of its first mobile data mining trailer and ASIC data mining machines to CherAmi Digital, Entrex 's principal mining development partner.“We are thrilled to have the first unit in CherAmi's capable hands as they prepare to initiate Bitcoin mining operations,” said Stephen H. Watkins , CEO of Entrex.“While the delivery process was fraught with challenges-including snowed in weather conditions, the contract transport company barred to transport for several days by the Department of Transportation due to shipping permit issues into holiday closures. The CherAmi team demonstrated resilience and perseverance, overcoming every obstacle to bring this project to fruition.”Looking ahead, Watkins noted,“Our third-party 'Proof of Income' verification system will soon begin confirming revenues and EBITDA, bringing us closer to finalizing our first purchase agreement.” Thomas Harblin, Partner added,“We've been engaging with stranded venting and flaring coal mine and oil and gas wells nationwide to utilize alternative power solutions. These efforts provide municipalities with significant environmental, employment, and economic benefits, which have garnered strong support from local political leaders.”The first facility will be established in Oklahoma, shifting from an initial plan in Ohio due to unforeseen complexities.“This adjustment has opened the door to new opportunities, a significant backlog of development work yielding cost efficiencies and access to talented workforces,” Harblin explained.“These advantages will be pivotal as we scale toward our goal of rolling out 1,000 mining sites.”Harblin also highlighted ongoing discussions with economic development groups across multiple states.“These initiatives not only align with environmental and economic priorities but also promise to generate thousands of jobs, making a meaningful impact in the regions where we operate.”Entrex remains committed to driving innovative solutions that deliver value across environmental, economic, and social dimensions.###About Entrex Carbon Market:Entrex Carbon Market established a leading market to trade securitized fixed-income environmental projects and the associated carbon offsets. The company works with carbon offset project owners to create "compliance grade" carbon offsets which have been institutionalized by Wall Street brand name providers. Today, the company works with dozens of carbon projects, each registered and authenticated to provide credible, institutional securities traded to customers through broker-dealers serving their client's needs.For further information:Stephen H. Watkins, CEOEntrex Carbon Market, Inc(OTC:RGLG)(561) 465-7454 or 877-4-ENTREX

Stephen Watkins

Entrex Holding Company

+1 954-856-6659

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.