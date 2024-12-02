Harold Toliver's“Mythic Worlds” Explores The Relevance Of Ancient Myths In Contemporary Society

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"Mythic Worlds and the One You Can Believe In"

Book reveals how ancient narratives shape modern beliefs and social constructs, supported by a glowing review from Pacific Review.

YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In“Mythic Worlds and the One You Can Believe In”, author Harold Toliver combines philosophy, science, and literature to explore the significant impact of ancient myths on contemporary life. This thought-provoking book has garnered praise from critics, including a notable review from Rahul of Pacific Book Review, who highlights its insightful examination of how age-old narratives continue to influence today's social, political, and religious frameworks.Rahul describes“Mythic Worlds” as both“fun and academically interesting”, noting that it challenges readers to reflect on profound concepts such as the natural continuum. Toliver's engaging prose transforms readers into critical thinkers, compelling them to discern what is real versus societal constructs. The review emphasizes Toliver's ability to blend intellectual rigor with accessible writing, making the complex themes approachable for a wide audience.One of the book's strengths, according to the review, is its“broad and balanced look at myths across cultures”. Toliver provides real-world examples that illustrate the ways in which myths encode the moral and social rules of society, reinforcing timeless human truths. As noted in the review, he eloquently states,“Myths encode the moral and social rules of a society; they are timeless stories that speak to basic human truths”, shedding light on the relevance of these narratives in shaping modern national identities and political discourse.Toliver's compelling insights encourage readers to question the myths that influence their perceptions of the world, with the review asserting that by the end of the book, readers will understand why these stories continue to matter. This awareness, as Toliver suggests, can help dispel narrow-minded beliefs and promote a more harmonious society.Harold Toliver, a retired Professor of English, American, and Comparative Literature at the University of California, brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his writing. He has published numerous works in literary history and theory and has recently focused on interdisciplinary topics linking the humanities to the sciences.“Mythic Worlds and the One You Can Believe In” is a must-read for anyone interested in the deeper questions of life and the cultural myths that shape the world's understanding, and is now available for purchase on Amazon .About Inks & Bindings:Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.

