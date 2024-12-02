HIP Video Promo Presents: Staunch Moderates Drop Brand New Video Frank & The Rat Pack

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Staunch Moderates, GTS, DJ Staunch & Casanova ACE are back with an all-new track "Frank & The Rat Pack"

ASPEN, CO, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- While musicians often strive to inspire personal change through their gripping sound and poetry, few artists are more dedicated to bridging the divide than Staunch Moderates, known musically as DJ Staunch & The Bigfoots. This grassroots intellectual movement out of Aspen, CO, founded by longtime friends Greg Simmons and Bo Persiko, advocates for peaceful civil discourse, encouraging open and impartial conversations about today's most critical issues. Gaining momentum in the 2020 election, the movement offers those daunted by the contemporary political landscape a moderate political philosophy that works for compromise. Passionate about the unifying power of art, they address pervasive issues through music, film, events, and more. Musically, what makes these artists so thrilling is their flexibility and genre-defying sound. Fearless with experimentation, they infuse elements of funk, jazz, hip-hop, spoken word, and more into their tracks-crafting a unique soul-stirring and brain-stimulating indie sound that is always fresh-as they tirelessly make the climb towards national and world peace.

Ever-flexible and creatively inventive, DJ Staunch & The Bigfoots releases a track out of left field in the best way-given their foundations and mission in the political sphere-temporarily stepping away from advocating for shared societal goals to pay homage to the“Chairman of the Board” Frank Sinatra and the legendary Rat Pack. Featuring GTS and Casanova Ace, the song is backed by a modern, jazzy piano melody and bouncing beat, setting the stage for a spoken-word recount of the group's history layered with flattery. Delving into the impacts and talents of Sinatra and similarly iconic fellow Rat Packers Dean Martin, Sammy Davis, and more, the song is beyond fun-a lighthearted treat for the ears whether one is a music history buff, Sinatra fan, or simply an enjoyer of well-crafted tunes.

The accompanying visuals are a blast from the past, providing retro-inspired aesthetics that perfectly complement the song's buoyant feel. It's chock-full of sharp suits, vintage vibes, and smooth choreography, engaging viewers in an infectiously jazzy atmosphere. New Jerseyans will be especially pleased, as Sinatra's Hoboken nativity is mentioned not once but twice! The music video will transport viewers to the Rat Pack's heyday-highlighting the artists who helped define Las Vegas nightlife of the 50s and 60s. Coolly sophisticated and incredibly amusing, the video reflects The Rat Pack's effortless blend of music, comedy, and charm-offering viewers an engaging, fun experience celebrating some of the greatest musicians ever.

