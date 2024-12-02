EQS-News: PSI Software SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Strategic Company Decision

PSI Takes Major Step Towards Becoming an Integrated Software Company

New organizational structure“PSI Reloaded” launched on December 1, 2024



Berlin, December 2, 2024 – The PSI Group has taken a significant step towards becoming a modern, integrated software company. Following the streamlining of the Group structures through the merger of the German subsidiaries, the new organizational structure was implemented on December 1, 2024 as part of the“PSI Reloaded” transformation program. This includes in particular the bundling of energy-related activities in the new“Grid & Energy Management (GEM)” business unit.



The new GEM business unit was created by merging the previously separate activities in the areas of electrical and interconnected grids, gas grids and pipelines, energy trading systems (PSI Energy Markets) and process coupling and smart grids (PSI GridConnect). By bundling the previously separate range of services, PSI is mapping the convergence of the energy sectors electricity, gas and heat as well as the regulatory dependencies between these sectors in a uniform organizational structure. This creates a pool of over 900 energy experts for all energy sector requirements, enabling faster and more flexible project execution.



In addition, PSI will develop a new, cross-sector control system that covers both current and future requirements for holistic, highly modular, open, high-performance, intelligent and secure system and operational management. The aim is to cover also the extended requirements of sector coupling, energy transition, energy transport, storage and energy trading with a scalable, web and cloud-capable system. The new control system will also significantly speed up the upgrade process in future. This means that new functions and improvements can be implemented more quickly, allowing both customers and PSI to make more efficient use of resources and shorten project lead times.



The simplification of the Group structures was already initiated in the middle of the year with the merger of the German subsidiaries into PSI Software SE. In future, PSI's business will be divided into the five industry segments Grid & Energy Management, Process Industries, Discrete Manufacturing, Logistics and Mobility, which will also form the basis for financial reporting from the fourth quarter of 2024.



The PSI Group develops software products for optimizing the flow of energy and materials for utilities and industry. As an independent software producer with more than 2,300 employees, PSI has been a technology leader since 1969 for process control systems that ensure sustainable energy supply, mobility and production by combining AI methods with industrially proven optimization methods. The innovative industry products can be operated on-premises or in the cloud.



