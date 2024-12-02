EQS-News: hep global GmbH / Key word(s): Alliance

hep solar and Volllast are setting the course for joint solar projects in southern Germany

hep solar and Volllast are setting the course for joint solar projects in southern Germany



Güglingen, 2 December 2024 – hep solar, the solar specialist from Baden-Württemberg, has signed a cooperation agreement with Volllast GmbH. The strategic partnership aims to jointly implement solar projects with an annual connection capacity of 100 MWp (DC) in the future. In the joint cooperation, Volllast GmbH, a PV specialist rooted in southern Germany, contributes its expertise in securing local land. It takes responsibility for this crucial first step of the project development. In return, hep solar will be responsible for the grid connection, construction, electricity marketing, operation and maintenance of the solar projects. First projects already in the planning stage The first three joint projects have been identified in the district of Dillingen on the Danube. They cover an area of approx. 35 hectares and project development is about to begin. Martin Vogt, Global Head of Project Development at hep solar, is optimistic about the cooperation:“We are looking forward to working together and are thus continuing to pursue our strategy of regional cooperation and partnerships. The partnership with Volllast will enable us to accelerate the development of solar projects and make them even more efficient. In addition, this cooperation offers both sides long-term planning security and strengthens our regional presence in southern Germany.” Jörg Kranzfelder, project developer at Volllast GmbH, explains:“The energy transition is an essential part of a competitive economy. Solar and wind energy provide the most cost-effective energy. Our projects not only offer companies affordable electricity, but also relieve the burden on all citizens with an affordable, regional and green electricity tariff. With our projects, we create acceptance among the population, preserve jobs and strengthen the economy.” “The cooperation with hep solar shows how forward-looking projects can be developed for the benefit of society – in collaboration with grid operators, energy suppliers and local authorities,” adds Tobias Mader, managing director of Volllast GmbH.



hep solar

hep solar is a specialist for solar investments and solar parks. The owner-managed family business from Baden-Württemberg develops, builds, operates and finances solar parks all over the world, but especially in Germany, Japan and North America. For over 15 years, hep solar has been combining know-how in the operational management of solar parks with a high level of expertise in the financial sector. The company covers the entire solar energy value chain: from project development and construction to long-term operation. Through international solar investments, hep solar offers investors the opportunity to participate in the global expansion of solar energy. hep solar employs more than 200 people worldwide with offices in Germany, Japan, the USA and Canada.



