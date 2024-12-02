Rockbreaks Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR) (OTCQB: RFHRF) (FSE: 9RR) Moves To Advance Path To Production At Parbec

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Renforth Resources (CSE: RFR) (OTCQB: RFHRF) (FSE: 9RR)
has announced several new initiatives at its Parbec Gold Deposit in Malartic, Quebec. These include a resource update, the start of the permitting process to dewater the underground access to the deposit and TOMRA testing of mineralized and non-mineralized material from Parbec.
“Each of our new initiatives at Parbec is intended to increase our deposit knowledgebase towards a future production decision. Our existing, outdated 43-101 resource encompasses only a portion of the property and uses only part of our own drilling, and none from the 1980s or 1990s,” said Renforth President and CEO Nicole Brewster.“Our geological model after the resource demonstrates a new understanding of gold at Parbec occurring in the Pontiac, like what our neighbor has also subsequently proven with the development of their Odyssey deposit in the Pontiac sediments. Underground access for sampling and mapping and the testing TOMRA technology to reduce waste and focus on our higher-grade gold at Parbec. If successful, these steps add value and move us along on Parbec's production path.”
To view the full press release, visit
About Renforth Resources Inc.
Renforth is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of multi-commodity mineral properties in Canada. For more information about the company, visit
RenforthResources .
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to RFHRF are available in the company's newsroom at
About Rocks & Stocks
Rocks & Stocks
(“R&S”) is a specialized communications platform delivering deep insights into the mining industry. It is one of 70+ brands within the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers:
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, R&S is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, R&S brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.
R&S is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from Rocks & Stocks, text“Rocks” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the Rocks & Stocks website applicable to all content provided by R&S, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
Rocks & Stocks
Los Angeles, CA
RocksAndStocks
310.299.1717 Office
[email protected]
Rocks & Stocks is powered by
IBN
MENAFN02122024000224011066ID1108947538
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.