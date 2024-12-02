Rockbreaks Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR) (OTCQB: RFHRF) (FSE: 9RR) Moves To Advance Path To Production At Parbec

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Renforth Resources (CSE: RFR) (OTCQB: RFHRF) (FSE: 9RR)

has announced several new initiatives at its Parbec Deposit in Malartic, Quebec. These include a resource update, the start of the permitting process to dewater the underground access to the deposit and TOMRA testing of mineralized and non-mineralized material from Parbec.

“Each of our new initiatives at Parbec is intended to increase our deposit knowledgebase towards a future production decision. Our existing, outdated 43-101 resource encompasses only a portion of the property and uses only part of our own drilling, and none from the 1980s or 1990s,” said Renforth President and CEO Nicole Brewster.“Our geological model after the resource demonstrates a new understanding of gold at Parbec occurring in the Pontiac, like what our neighbor has also subsequently proven with the development of their Odyssey deposit in the Pontiac sediments. Underground access for sampling and mapping and the testing TOMRA technology to reduce waste and focus on our higher-grade gold at Parbec. If successful, these steps add value and move us along on Parbec's production path.”

About Renforth Resources Inc.

Renforth is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of multi-commodity mineral properties in Canada.

RenforthResources .

