List of the prominent players in the Specialty Hospitals Market Source:

Advanced Specialty Hospitals

Encompass Health Corporation

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai; Indiana University Health, Inc.

Kindred Healthcare, LLC

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Select Medical Holdings Corp

Stanford Health Care

Steward Health Care System LLC

Universal Health Services Inc

Vibra Healthcare, LLC

Overview of Report Findings

1.

Market Growth: The global specialty hospitals market is expected to reach US$ 1,361.21 billion by 2031 from US$ 495.15 billion in 2023; it is expected to record a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period. A specialized hospital is any hospital devoted primarily to the specialized care and treatment of persons with chronic or long-term illness, injury, or infirmity.

2.

Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases: The hospital industry continuously emphasizes quality of care and patient satisfaction. Specialty hospitals provide specialized care to patients with cancer and cardiology, orthopedic, and other conditions. Cancer affects populations of all genders, races, and ages, including children, adults, and elderly populations. According to GLOBOCAN, in 2022, there were 19.9 million new cancer cases globally. Among these, trachea, bronchus, lung, and breast were the most common cancers worldwide. Owing to the increasing cancer burden, Ministries of Health and other national health policymakers are increasingly partnering with nongovernmental health organizations, government agencies, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the US and other high-income countries to develop national cancer prevention. According to the US Department of Health and Human Services report, in 2023, an estimated 129 million people in the US had at least one major chronic disease, such as heart disease, cancer, diabetes, obesity, and hypertension. Owing to the high burden of chronic diseases, the number of hospitals and specialty hospitals, both public and private, is rapidly increasing. For instance, according to the American Hospital Association, in 2021, there were ~6,090 hospitals in the US, while in 2023, there were ~6,120 hospitals, an increase of nearly 0.5% from 2021 to 2023.

As the incidence of chronic disease continues to rise, there is an increase in demand for specialized care. This will result in an increase in the number of specialty hospitals, leading to improved patient outcomes and advancement in medical care. Thus, the increasing incidence of chronic diseases drives the global specialty hospitals market.

3.

Growing Public-Private Partnerships in Healthcare Industry: A public-private partnership (PPP) is a cooperative arrangement between two or more public and private hospitals. There is a lack of medical infrastructure in public hospitals; hence, partnership with the private sector has emerged as a new avenue to eradicate the insufficiencies. The approach also includes developing private specialty hospitals on public land that allow a certain number of beds/treatments available to publicly funded patients. In India, the Government of Punjab and Max Healthcare Institute entered into a PPP to set up a super specialty healthcare facility for cancer and trauma care. The partnership focuses on providing healthcare services for cancer and trauma care in Mohali, Punjab. According to the partnership, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd (private provider) shall construct and manage the Greenfield super specialty hospital for a period of 50 years (concession period); and the Government of Punjab shall provide the land required for the hospital to Max Healthcare Institute Ltd, who will provide the healthcare services. Max Healthcare Institute Ltd will pay the Government of Punjab an upfront consideration and 5% of the total revenue as an annual concession fee.

PPP hospitals offer benefits such as improved access and reach, improved equity, better efficiency, opportunity to regulate, accountability, improved quality/rational practice, and augmented resources-funds technology. Owing to these benefits, such partnerships are increasing in the healthcare sector, boosting the specialty hospitals market growth.

4.

Geographic Insights: In 2023, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific, respectively. Further, Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



