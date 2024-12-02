DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Keesal, Young, & Logan Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWTOWN, Pa., Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations by Keesal, Young, & Logan (“KYL”). KYL learned of suspicious activity between June 7 and 13, 2024. To join this case, go HERE .

About Keesal, Young, & Logan

Keesal, Young & Logan is a law firm with offices in Long Beach, San Francisco, Seattle, Anchorage, and Hong Kong. It serves businesses of all sizes across the Western United States and the Pacific Rim.

What happened?

On or about June 13, 2024, KYL identified suspicious activity on its network and worked to secure the environment. After a thorough investigation, it was discovered that an unknown actor gained access to KYL's network between June 7 and 13, 2024. As a result, certain individuals' personal information may have been compromised, including names, Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, financial account numbers, and individual taxpayer identification numbers. Up to 316,350 people have been affected by this breach.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification, you must guard against possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft and fraud, by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity. Additionally, you should consider legal options for mitigating such risks.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for customers who may have had their sensitive personal and patient data compromised by the KYL data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492

Email: ...

Web:

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and catastrophic injuries.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. No class has been certified in this case, so counsel does not represent you unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing now. Your ability to share in any potential future recovery does not depend on serving as lead plaintiff.