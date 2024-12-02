Gildan Rings The Opening Bell On The New York Stock Exchange

MONTREAL, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gildan Activewear (GIL: TSX and NYSE) announced today that its President and CEO, Glenn J. Chamandy, rang the Opening Bell® on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) to mark the Company's 40th anniversary as well as its 25th anniversary of being listed on the NYSE. He was joined on the podium by members of the Company's senior leadership team, as well as Michael Kneeland, Chairman of the Board, and Mélanie Kau, Board member, Chair of the Corporate Governance and Social Responsibility committee.

Gildan has a forty-year history anchored by strong long-term operating results driven by an outstanding employee base. The Company sets itself apart from the industry, by taking great pride in manufacturing its products from start to finish as one of the largest domestic consumers of U.S. cotton, leveraging a vertically integrated manufacturing model and, an expertise and scale built over the years. Since the beginning, Gildan has demonstrated that while its products matter, how they are made matters even more: from caring for workers' safety, wellness and livelihood, to supporting meaningful community actions and championing innovative environmental initiatives within its operations, among other initiatives.

"As we proudly celebrate our 40th anniversary, I reflect on our journey and our success made possible thanks to the hard work and passion of our employees around the world, as well as the trust of our customers and other stakeholders including our supportive shareholders. This milestone reflects four decades of growth, innovation and commitment to“Making Apparel Better®” with our success measured not only by our growth, but also by the positive impacts that we've made in our communities. And as I look to the future, I am very optimistic; we continue to execute on the Gildan Sustainable Growth strategy and build on our strengths allowing us to remain at the forefront of our industry” said Glenn J. Chamandy, Gildan's President and CEO.

The Opening Bell® Ceremony took place at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Monday, December 2nd, and a replay can be viewed by clicking on the following link:

About Gildan

Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel. The Company's product offering includes activewear, underwear and socks, sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters or embellishers, as well as to retailers that sell to consumers through their physical stores and/or e-commerce platforms and to global lifestyle brand companies. The Company markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands including Gildan®, American Apparel®, Comfort Colors®, GOLDTOE® and Peds®.

Gildan owns and operates vertically integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean, North America, and Bangladesh. Gildan operates with a strong commitment to industry-leading labour, environmental and governance practices throughout its supply chain in accordance with its comprehensive ESG program embedded in the Company's long-term business strategy. More information about the Company and its ESG practices and initiatives can be found at .