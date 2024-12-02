At CAGR Of 16.2% Gift Cards Market : Incomm Payments, Paypal, Inc., Paytronix Systems, Inc, American Express Company

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) At CAGR of 16.2% Gift Cards : High adoption rate of | Fiserv, Inc., Givex Corporation, InComm Payments, PayPal, Inc

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global gift cards market size was valued at $619.25 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $2,076.51 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2020 to 2027.Report Sample PDF:Consistent connection of consumers with shopping, owing to rapid growth in digital commerce and increase in number of new technologies that provide customers with innovative & seamless payment options are the major growth factors for the market growth. In addition, ongoing technological innovations in gift cards enable high sales in companies by making their product offerings more unique & attractive, therefore, propels the gift cards market growth.Segment reviewThe gift cards market is segmented on the basis of card type, end user, and region. On the basis of component, the market is bifurcated into solution and services. In terms of card type, it is divided into closed-loop card and open-loop card. By end user, it is bifurcated into retail establishment and corporate institutions. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The report analyzes profiles of key players operating in the market including Amazon, Inc., American Express Company, Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc., Fiserv, Inc., Givex Corporation, InComm Payments, PayPal, Inc., Paytronix Systems, Inc., Qwikcilver Solutions Pvt Ltd., and Walmart Inc.These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.Inquire Before Buying:Key benefits for stakeholders. The study provides in-depth analysis of the global gift cards market share along with current & future trends to illustrate the imminent investment pockets.. Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size are provided in the report.. Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the global gift cards market trends.. The quantitative analysis of the global gift cards market from 2020 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.Key market segmentsBy Card typeClosed-loop CardOpen-loop CardBy End UserRetail EstablishmentCorporate InstitutionsBy RegionNorth AmericaU.S.CanadaEuropeUKGermanyFranceNetherlandsSpainItalyNordic CountriesRest of EuropeAsia-PacificChinaIndiaJapanAustraliaSouth KoreaRest of Asia-PacificLAMEALatin AmericaMiddle EastAfricaFull ReportsKey Points from the Report-. Top players operating in the Gift Cards Market. Major revenue-generating sectors with regional trends and opportunities. Regulations and development inclinations. Portfolios of companies, along with their financial information and investment strategies. Venture EntrepreneursMore Reports:Credit Card Issuance Services Market :Europe Gadget Insurance Market :Smart Finance Hardware Market :Multi-Cloud Networking in Fintech Market :RPA and Hyperautomation in Banking Market :WealthTech Solutions Market :

