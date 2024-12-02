عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Level 1 Verification Is Great, What About Full Higg FEM Verification?

Level 1 Verification Is Great, What About Full Higg FEM Verification?


12/2/2024 2:00:46 PM

(MENAFN- 3BL) In this latest blog Cascale's Director of Verification, Training & Insights Dhawall Mane shares insight into Cascale's latest Higg FEM verification changes. He delves deeper into how the verification update has evolved with member needs in mind and highlights the important need for verification approaches and methods to evolve to support various use cases.

Read the full blog, titled: Level 1 Verification Is Great, What About Full Higg FEM Verification?

MENAFN02122024007202015466ID1108947483


3BL

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search