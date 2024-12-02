Sysco Continues Its Partnership With Share Our Stength Connecting The World To Share Food And Care

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on October 31st, 2024 on LinkedIn

For over 25 years, Sysco has proudly partnered with Share Our Strength and donated more than $9 million, impacting the lives of kids nationwide. As part of Sysco's Global Good Goal, our colleagues and operating sites have volunteered time and contributed products to @No Kid Hungry events to help end childhood hunger.

This year marks Share Our Strength's 40th anniversary, and we are honored to be part of their journey. Sysco's commitments go far beyond donations-our expertise and resources have supported culinary fundraising efforts, helped schools navigate pandemic challenges, and empowered the fight to ensure no child goes hungry.

This work is our Purpose - connecting the world to share food and care for one another. Learn more about our partnership with Share our Strength, here:

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 76,000 colleagues, the company operates 340 distribution facilities worldwide and serves approximately 730,000 customer locations. For fiscal year 2024 that ended June 29, 2024, the company generated sales of more than $78 billion. Information about our Sustainability program, including Sysco's 2023 Sustainability Report and 2023 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Report, can be found at .

For more information, visit or connect with Sysco on Facebook at . For important news and information regarding Sysco, visit the Investor Relations section of the company's Internet home page at href="" sysc , which Sysco plans to use as a primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the SEC. It is possible that the information we disclose through any of these channels of distribution could be deemed to be material information.

