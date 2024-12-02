عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Yum! Brands Proud To Be Named #1 In Consumer Services On 3BL's 100 Best Corporate Citizens Of 2024

Yum! Brands Proud To Be Named #1 In Consumer Services On 3BL's 100 Best Corporate Citizens Of 2024


12/2/2024 2:00:46 PM

(MENAFN- 3BL) LinkedIn

We're very proud to be included on 3BL 's 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2024 ranking and #1 in the Consumer Services industry! The recognition is a testament to all the hard work our KFC , Pizza Hut , Taco Bell and Habit Burger & Grill brands continue to do to make our business more sustainable. Check out our recent progress around our People, Food and Planet pillars.

yum/impact

MENAFN02122024007202015466ID1108947480


3BL

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search