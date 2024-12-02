Yum! Brands Proud To Be Named #1 In Consumer Services On 3BL's 100 Best Corporate Citizens Of 2024

(MENAFN- 3BL) LinkedIn

We're very proud to be included on 3BL 's 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2024 ranking and #1 in the Consumer Services industry! The recognition is a testament to all the hard work our KFC , Pizza Hut , Taco Bell and Habit Burger & Grill brands continue to do to make our business more sustainable. Check out our recent progress around our People, Food and Planet pillars.

