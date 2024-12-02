Cascale Highlights Role Of Collaboration In Driving Transparency In Supply Chains

(MENAFN- 3BL) On a recent webinar hosted by Open Hub (OS Hub), Andrew Martin, executive vice president Cascale, explored the critical role of collaboration and data transparency in building ethical supply chains. OS Hub, which recently announced a strategic collaboration with Cascale , is a non-profit organization powering the transition to safe and sustainable supply chains by providing an open and accessible map of global production.

In addition to Martin, the webinar featured representatives from OS Hub, including Natalie Grillon, CEO and executive director; Hanna Lennett, stakeholder engagement director; Bruna Gomes, community manager; Francesca Romano, customer success manager; and Griffin Shay, growth and partnerships director, who moderated the session. Lekha Sridhar, research and special projects lead at WattTime, was also in attendance.

Martin began his presentation by highlighting the importance of transparency and why it is a critical part of Cascale's work in the consumer goods industry. He noted the heightened pressure on brands and manufacturers resulting from new legislation, with decarbonization aims and the need for just transitions as a key driver. Martin shared how Cascale's transparency efforts are evolving to not only underpin our policy and public affairs strategies, but to drive accountability, enabling us to scrutinize where progress is being made and where it is not, and crucially unblocking opportunities to drive positive impact.

Emphasizing how transparency removes barriers by revealing where members are active and best positioned to work together in order to create new efficiencies and support collective progress, Martin shared how the collaborative work between the OS Hub and Cascale underscores their aligned mission. First and foremost is the goal to enable accurate, accessible, and standardized data, empowering stakeholders throughout supply chains. He highlighted the two organizations' shared commitments to openness, neutrality, and collaboration as key motivators for working together.

How does effective collaboration happen? Martin explained how OS Hub's pre-competitive approach provides Cascale members with the agency to leverage the platform while continuing to work with the tech solutions that best meet their needs. He also shared how both organizations' vision for sustainability through collaboration is empowering members to work more effectively within and beyond their current networks.

Another key element to the conversation was harmonization. Noting that the collaborative work also supports a vision for data harmonization across the consumer goods industry, Martin highlighted that harmonization is especially important for manufacturers because it reduces duplication of efforts. He also shared how Cascale supports OS Hub in democratizing supply chain data access by extending facility-level data visibility.

Speaking on the future of collaboration around supply chains, Martin shared how collaboration in supply chains will focus increasingly on harmonized solutions that allow for more efficient, coordinated efforts across the industry, noting how it aligns with Cascale's approach to working with stakeholders. He highlighted the growing shift toward outreach beyond existing networks to engage new partners and stakeholders across the value chain, as well as how tools like OS Hub will enable Cascale to discover and connect with these groups. He also detailed how, through the adoption of OS Hub and other collaborative practices, members can shape a more just future for supply chains.

Martin noted Cacsale's unique scope and scale in the industry, which can play a key role in both supporting OS Hub's goal of achieving five million users by 2026 and enabling the integration of data and alignment on transparent standards between the organizations to set the foundation for a scalable, robust, and accessible global data platform that fosters industry-wide collaboration. As a clear demonstration of transparency in action, Martin foreshadowed a future where shared data fuels collective progress. He also gave special mention to the Brand & Retail Forum on December 4, which will include a planned session hosted by OS Hub and Fair Wear Foundation.