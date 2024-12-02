(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In continuation of the announcement and completion of the private placement as per company announcement no. 24.19, Bang & Olufsen A/S ("B&O" or the "Company") has received notice of the following:

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillægspension ("ATP") subscribed for shares in the private placement and, as a result of dilution, now holds less than 10 per cent of the total number of shares and rights in B&O.

For more information, please contact:

Cristina Rønde Hefting

Sr. Director, Head of Strategy & Investor Relations

Phone: +45 4153 7303

Attachment

BO_2421_ Major Shareholder Announcement ATP UK