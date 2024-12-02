عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Major Shareholder Announcement


12/2/2024 1:45:57 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In continuation of the announcement and completion of the private placement as per company announcement no. 24.19, Bang & Olufsen A/S ("B&O" or the "Company") has received notice of the following:

  • Arbejdsmarkedets Tillægspension ("ATP") subscribed for shares in the private placement and, as a result of dilution, now holds less than 10 per cent of the total number of shares and voting rights in B&O.

For more information, please contact:

Cristina Rønde Hefting
Sr. Director, Head of Strategy & Investor Relations
Phone: +45 4153 7303

Attachment

  • BO_2421_ Major Shareholder Announcement ATP UK

MENAFN02122024004107003653ID1108947454


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search