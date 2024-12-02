Willowdale Asset Management Launches as Premier Owner and Manager of Leading Real Estate Businesses

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vaughan, Ontario, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willowdale Asset Management, formerly the corporate division of Empire Communities, today announces its official launch as a diversified asset manager, overseeing seven distinct businesses across the industry. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Willowdale's legacy dates to its founding in 1993, growing from a single-project homebuilding company into a dynamic, vertically integrated real estate asset manager with nearly $5 billion in assets under management across North America.

As the parent company to seven leading businesses - Empire Communities, Precedent Land Company (formerly Empire Continental Land), Empire Rental Living, Rooftop Capital, brokerages TFN and Brixton, and ERTH360 - Willowdale's expertise and operations cover diverse areas within real estate, including homebuilding, land acquisition and development, rental, development financing, brokerage services, and wellness-focused real estate.

“Willowdale Asset Management's launch marks a significant step forward in our evolution, enabling us to position all of our businesses for continued growth,” says Co-CEO Daniel Guizzetti.“Through Willowdale, we will be able to provide centralized strategic oversight and support while allowing each of our businesses to execute their business plans,” adds Co-CEO Andrew Guizzetti.

The Willowdale portfolio includes:



Empire Communities: One of North America's largest privately held homebuilders

Precedent Land Company: Land acquisition, planning, and development company, operating in Texas and Ontario

Empire Rental Living: North American rental company specializing in build-for-rent communities

Rooftop Capital: Real estate finance firm offering development financing solutions

TFN & Brixton: Leading Ontario-based residential and industrial/commercial brokerages ERTH360: Wellness real estate company focused on designing healthier and more sustainable homes and communities

About Willowdale Asset Management

Established in 1993, Willowdale Asset Management – the former corporate division of Empire Communities – has grown from a single-project homebuilding company into a diversified real estate asset manager with a vast portfolio of projects and companies. With close to $5.0B in assets under management, Willowdale's experience and operating expertise spans home building, land acquisition and development, rental, development financing solutions, brokerage services, and wellness real estate.

