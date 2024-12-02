Benefit Media Announces Launch of Benefit DSP, a Next-Gen Direct-to-Publisher platform for Connected TV

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Benefit Media Announces Launch of Benefit DSP, a Next-Gen Direct-to-Publisher for Connected TV

- Neomy Wolfner, CEO of Benefit Media GroupNY, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Benefit Media Announces Launch of Benefit DSP, a Next-Gen Direct-to-Publisher Platform for Connected TVIsrael-based global media leader, Benefit Media, today unveiled Benefit DSP, its premium direct-to-publisher media platform designed to set a new standard in CTV advertising. As an innovative media solutions provider, Benefit Media's proprietary publisher network differentiates its DSP by offering advertisers a direct, efficient supply chain critical for maximizing reach in 2025 and beyond.As the media industry shifts focus from election-year ad saturation, 2025 is anticipated to center on effective and efficient supply paths for Connected TV (CTV) buyers. The CTV ecosystem is often complex, with layered channels and applications sharing inventory, creating inefficiencies. Benefit DSP stands out by establishing a streamlined network of direct supply partners, delivering maximum value for media buyers and simplifying the convoluted CTV landscape.Benefit Media brings a unique advantage to its DSP offering through its deep expertise in both media planning and direct publisher relationships.“We understand the critical needs of advertisers from years of working side-by-side with them on strategic media planning, and we've expanded that same expertise to our direct relationships with premium publishers,” said Neomy Wolfner, CEO of Benefit Media Group.“Benefit DSP combines both perspectives, offering the industry a seamless and highly effective solution that bridges advertisers' objectives with top-tier publisher inventory.”Following the approach of global platforms such as Magnite, The Trade Desk, and Madhive, Benefit Media has spent the last year collaborating with leading CTV broadcasters to develop a private network of high-quality supply and demand partners. Through its partnership with ad operations leader TVIQ , Benefit Media now offers a platform where buyers and sellers can transact safely without the broader risks associated with open-market ecosystems.“The winners of the next few years in the CTV space will be those who can introduce solutions that deliver efficiencies; efficiencies that drive scalable growth, efficiencies that deliver better, faster quantifiable results for buyers, and efficiencies that lower costs for both supply & demand partners,” said TVIQ CEO Scott Ryan.“Yotam and the Benefit Media team saw the writing on the wall and have built a substantial network of publisher relationships on top of their already-powerful media services business. It's a powerful one-two punch that the industry needs.”Built on best-in-class advertising technology, Benefit Media is quickly becoming one of the most robust full-stack advertising platforms globally. For more information about Benefit Media's solutions for brands, agencies, or publishers, contact Yotam Kassif at ...a.About Benefit Media: Benefit Media is a powerful collaboration between seasoned advertising professionals and ad tech innovators. Together, we empower brands and content partners to create tailored programmatic solutions. Our work across demand and supply partners has positioned us as experts in the evolving OTT landscape, driving growth through cutting-edge programmatic strategies.

