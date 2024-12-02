Once-In-A-Lifetime Opportunities On Ebay For Charity With An Auction Benefiting Jewel's Inspiring Children Foundation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Opportunities with some of the World's Top CEOs, Celebrities, Artists, Innovators, Brand Builders and Sports Agents as part of the #NotAloneChallenge

- Jewel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Are you an aspiring CEO, Innovator, Artist, Musician, Sports agent or Entrepreneur who wants to learn from the most successful in the world? This is your chance, all while supporting the Inspiring Children Foundation and #NotAloneChallenge .

What's it like to lead one of the world's most powerful investment banks? How does a wellness leader turn her passion into a movement that impacts millions? What's the secret to creating some of the most iconic entertainment venues in the world?

Steve“Woz” Wozniak, one of the Pioneers of the computer revolution, Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, Singer-Songwriter Jewel, Multi-Platinum Singer Rachel Platten, and Jason Strauss, TAO Group Co-CEO are just a few of the moguls joining forces to support the Inspiring Children Foundation and their #NotAloneChallenge. This 10 day eBay auction, open to any bidder, offers larger-than-life experiences to raise funds for mental health.

Jewel -“Anxiety, depression and suicide rates are at a historic high, yet 50% of Americans who need them, don't have access to tools and resources,” shares Jewel.“My goal with the #NotAloneChallenge is to democratize mental health so that proven effective tools like those my Inspiring Children Foundation has been pioneering for 20 years can get in the hands of anyone who wants to make a positive impact on their mental fitness.”

AUCTION EXPERIENCES INCLUDE:

- Lunch with David Solomon, CEO of Goldman Sachs

- Attend an Exclusive Private Dinner Concert by Singer-Songwriter Jewel in Aspen

- Lunch with Steve Wozniak, Co-Founder of Apple and an original Apple computer signed by WOZ

-Custom Song by Multi-Platinum Singer Rachel Platten + Signed Memorabilia

- Play Tennis with Grand Slam Champions Bob Bryan & Mike Bryan

- Watch a Notre Dame Game with“Rudy” Ruettiger & Receive Signed Helmet & Jersey

- Power Meeting with TAO Group Co-CEO & Hospitality Mogul Jason Strauss in LA

- Dinner w/ Emmy-Nominated Writer & Stanford Neuroscientist David Eagleman in CA

- VIP Seats to the Miami Heat Game & Dinner w/ Entrepreneur & CEO Sean Wolfington

- Lunch with Karena Dawn, Founder & CEO of The Big Silence and Tone It Up

This is your opportunity to connect with world-renowned leaders, all while supporting mental health awareness and programming through the #NotAloneChallenge. Don't miss your chance to bid-these exclusive experiences will only be available for a limited time.

The auction will launch on eBay on December 2nd and last for 10 days at

About Inspiring Children Foundation

ICF has transformed the lives of at-risk youth for over 25 years with a whole human approach to physical, social, emotional, & mental health. 95% of students earn college scholarships and 98% report remission from anxiety, depression, & suicidal ideation. ICF serves millions online, thousands in-person, and 150 in its award-winning Leadership Program. Its best-in-class curriculum is being implemented in schools, nonprofits, corporations, and athletic programs worldwide. More info: InspiringChildren



About the #NotAloneChallenge

The #NotAloneChallenge, co-founded by iHeartRadio, singer-songwriter Jewel, and the Inspiring Children Foundation, is a viral social media campaign designed to remind people they are not alone during the holidays while providing free mental health resources. Made possible thanks to mental health advocate Dr. George Rapier III, the challenge offers engaging content and a free mental health toolkit available at NotAloneChallenge, empowering individuals to prioritize their well-being and seek support. The movement culminates at the end of the year with the Not Alone Summit, a transformative event that unites top thought leaders, mental health experts, and musicians to celebrate the importance of mental health. Together, the campaign and summit inspire hope, connection, and access to essential tools for emotional well-being.

About eBay for Charity

eBay for Charity enables members of the eBay community to connect with and support their favorite charities when they buy or sell in the U.S. and abroad. Sellers can donate up to 100 percent of the proceeds to a charity of their choice, while buyers can add a donation to their purchase during checkout. To date, more than $1.3 billion dollars has been raised for charity by the eBay community, and the program is on track to raise an additional $600 million by 2025. Visit for more information.

