EQT AB's Nomination Committee For The Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2025


12/2/2024 1:16:05 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT AB's Nomination Committee for the Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2025 has been appointed based on the ownership structure as of 31 August 2024.

The Nomination Committee consists of

Jacob Wallenberg (Chairperson), appointed by Investor AB
Cynthia Lee, appointed by Jean Eric Salata
Harry Klagsbrun, appointed by Conni Jonsson
Joachim Spetz, appointed by Swedbank Robur Funds
Conni Jonsson, Chairperson of the Board of EQT AB

As of 31 August 2024, shareholders having appointed members to the Nomination Committee together represented approximately 29 percent of the voting rights for all shares of EQT AB.

The Annual Shareholders' Meeting of EQT AB will be held on Tuesday, 27 May 2025. Shareholders who would like to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee can do so by e-mail to [email protected] , or by ordinary mail under the address: EQT AB, Attn: Nomination Committee, Box 164 09, SE-103 27 Stockholm, Sweden, by 1 March 2025, at the latest.

Contact
 Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, [email protected] , +46 8 506 55 334

,c4074661

The following files are available for download:

EQT ABâ€TMs Nomination Committee

,c3357060

EQT AB Group
PR Newswire

