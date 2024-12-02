Justin Jacobs, CEO Of Natural Gas Services Group, To Present At Noblecon20

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Midland, Texas, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Services Group, (“NGS” or the“Company”) (NYSE: NGS), a leading provider of compression equipment, technology, and services to the industry, today announced its participation at an investor in December of 2024.

Justin Jacobs, Chief Executive Officer of Natural Gas Services Group will be presenting at the NobleCon20 - Noble Capital Markets' Twentieth Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference at Florida Atlantic University, Executive Education Complex, in Boca Raton, FL.- on Tuesday, December 3rd, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

A high-definition video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the Company's website , and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets' Conference website: and on Channelchek the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast will be archived on the company's website, the NobleCon website, and on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc. – Established in 1984, Noble Capital Markets is an SEC / FINRA registered full-service investment bank and advisory firm with an award-winning research team and proprietary investor distribution platform. We deliver middle market expertise to entrepreneurs, corporations, financial sponsors, and investors. Over the past 40 years, Noble has raised billions of dollars for companies and published more than 45,000 equity research reports. Noble launched in 2018 - an investor community dedicated exclusively to public emerging growth and their industries. Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 7,000 public emerging growth companies are listed on the site, and content including equity research, webcasts, and industry articles.

The Company will also be available for one-on-one investor meetings at the conference. Interested parties should contact their respective conference representative to schedule meetings accordingly.

About Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NGS): NGS is a leading provider of natural gas compression equipment, technology, and services to the energy industry. The Company manufactures, fabricates, rents, sells, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. NGS is headquartered in Midland, Texas, with a fabrication facility located in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a rebuild shop located in Midland, Texas, and service facilities located in major oil and natural gas producing basins in the U.S. Additional information can be found at .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements herein (and oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release) constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as“may,”“might,”“should,”“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“continue,”“predict,”“forecast,”“project,”“plan,”“intend” or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions.

These forward–looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements, many of which are outside the control of the Company. Forward–looking information includes, but is not limited to statements regarding: guidance or estimates related to EBITDA growth, projected capital expenditures; returns on invested capital, fundamentals of the compression industry and related oil and gas industry, valuations, compressor demand assumptions and overall industry outlook, and the ability of the Company to capitalize on any potential opportunities.

While the Company believes that the assumptions concerning future events are reasonable, investors are cautioned that there are inherent difficulties in predicting certain important factors that could impact the future performance or results of its business. Some of these factors that could cause results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) achieving increased utilization of assets, including rental fleet utilization and unlocking other non-cash balance sheet assets; (ii) failure of projected organic growth due to adverse changes in the oil and gas industry, including depressed oil and gas prices, oppressive environmental regulations and competition; (iii) inability to finance capital expenditures; (iv) adverse changes in customer, employee or supplier relationships; (v) adverse regional and national economic and financial market conditions, including in our key operating areas; (vi) impacts of world events, including pandemics; the financial condition of the Company's customers and failure of significant customers to perform their contractual obligations; (vii) the Company's ability to economically develop and deploy new technologies and services, including technology to comply with health and environmental laws and regulations; and (viii) failure to achieve accretive financial results in connection with any acquisitions the Company may make.

In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to other various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

