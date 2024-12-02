Elimu Informatics Secures An SBIR Grant To Develop An EHR-Interoperable Asthma Care Solution

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Elimu Informatics has been awarded a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant to Develop an EHR-interoperable Asthma Care Solution

- Dr. Aziz BoxwalaEL CERRITO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Elimu Informatics, an leader in interoperable care management and patient engagement solutions, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). This award recognizes Elimu's commitment to developing pioneering tools that enable personalized, evidence-based care, and will fund the design and development of a unique clinical decision support SMART-on-FHIR app that seamlessly integrates with the electronic health record (EHR) and supports patient-tailored, evidenced-based asthma management.According to the CDC, approximately 25 million Americans suffer from asthma and 50% or more are poorly controlled resulting in avoidable hospitalizations, morbidity and mortality. This grant will fund Elimu's development of a novel care management tool designed to help care teams monitor and engage patients to report their shared-decision making preferences, asthma control status, medication adherence and care barriers. This information is then incorporated with evidence-based algorithms in an EHR-integratable app to help care teams deliver patient-tailored, evidence based asthma care. This work builds on Elimu's FHIR-enabled Sapphire® platform and leverages Elimu's long standing expertise in interoperability and clinical decision support.“Asthma care is complex and nuanced, often requiring dynamic, guideline-based decision support that adapts to both clinical data and patient preferences,” said Dr. Aziz Boxwala , Co-Founder and President of Elimu Informatics and Principal Investigator of the SBIR grant.“With this SBIR award, we are excited to take an important step toward a care management solution that can improve asthma care through streamlined access to the latest evidence and shared decision-making, all within a clinician's workflow.”The Phase I SBIR funding will enable Elimu to gather critical stakeholder feedback, develop a first-generation EHR-integratable app that helps clinicians engage patients and receive patient-tailored treatment guidance. Usability testing and feedback analysis will inform a Phase II project to refine and expand the app's reach into clinical settings across the United States. Elimu aims to help care teams optimize asthma outcomes by empowering patients and align their care with the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) Asthma Management Guidelines.About Elimu Informatics:Elimu Informatics is a recognized leader in clinical decision support, data quality optimization, and interoperability solutions. Our suite of solutions empowers healthcare providers with the tools they need to enhance care quality, drive research, and streamline operations. With a strong foundation in FHIR-based standards and a mission to enable personalized, data-driven care, Elimu continues to lead advancements in healthcare technology. Click here to learn more about what Elimu Informatics can do for you.

