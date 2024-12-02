Sharifah Hardie For California Governor: A Bold, People-First Leader Who Will Turn California Around

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sharifah Hardie for California Governor

Sharifah Hardie for California Governor: A bold, people-first leader committed to turning California around and fighting for everyday citizens, not the elite.

- Sharifah Hardie for CA Governor 2026LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- California is in crisis, and it's clear that what California needs now is real leadership-not more of the same tired, out-of-touch, and self-serving political elites.Governor Gavin Newsom's lavish lifestyle, including his recent purchase of a $9.1 million mansion in Marin County, exemplifies the disconnect between the people and the politicians who claim to represent them.Californians deserve more than fat-cat politicians who are only interested in their own wealth and status. They need someone who truly understands the struggles of everyday people and has the courage to fight for real change.That person is Sharifah Hardie .Sharifah Hardie is not your typical political candidate. She is a woman of the people, an accomplished author, serial entrepreneur, and community leader who has spent decades building successful ventures while helping others achieve their dreams.As the President of the Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce (Long Beach Area) and as a business consultant , Sharifah Hardie is deeply embedded in her community and dedicated to fostering growth and opportunity for all Californians.Sharifah Hardie is also a well-known media personality and the host of the Ask Sharifah Videocast & Podcast, where she engages with thought leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs on a variety of important topics, including business, politics, and social issues.Sharifah Hardie is no stranger to the world of politics either. Having run for Long Beach City Council 2020 and the California State Senate District 33 2024, Sharifah Hardie is no newcomer to the fight for change.Her candidacy for California Governor in 2026 is built on a vision for a stronger, more inclusive California where all citizens have a fair shot at success. She is committed to revitalizing California, empowering small businesses, and making sure that real people-not just the wealthy elite-are at the heart of policy decisions.California doesn't need another celebrity candidate or rich, out-of-touch politician. The people are tired of waiting for another "big name" to enter the race. The time for waiting is over.Sharifah Hardie is a true leader who will put it all on the line to ensure that the people of California win. Unlike Newsom and the other wealthy candidates who are more concerned with buying multi-million-dollar homes than addressing the needs of the people, Sharifah Hardie is focused on real results-not personal gain.Sharifah Hardie's proven track record of innovation, leadership, and resilience speaks for itself. Throughout her career, Sharifah Hardie has built a successful consulting business, raised millions for companies, and spearheaded major initiatives that have helped businesses thrive. Passionate about empowering others, Sharifah possesses a rare quality many politicians lack-honesty and transparency. As Governor, Sharifah Hardie will bring fresh, bold ideas and a commitment to real change, focused on turning California around and ensuring success for all.Why California Needs Sharifah HardieAn Independent voice for all CaliforniansA track record in business and community leadershipA bold vision for a better, more inclusive CaliforniaCommitment to real change that benefits everyday people, not the eliteEmpowering small businesses and ensuring economic opportunity for allFighting against corruption, government bureaucracy and out-of-touch politiciansSharifah Hardie is ready to fight for real change in California. Sharifah Hardie is not just running for California Governor; she is running for the people. With her unique background and unwavering dedication, Sharifah Hardie will bring new leadership and turn California into a state that works for everyone.Donate today to support Sharifah Hardie's campaign for California Governor, and be a part of the movement to create lasting change in our state. For more information, to volunteer, for interviews or to make your donation today visit:Contact:Sharifah Hardie Campaign TeamEmail: ...Website:Phone: 562-822-0965About Sharifah HardieSharifah Hardie is an accomplished business consultant, serial entrepreneur, media personality, and community advocate. As the Editor-in-Chief of Long Beach Black News and President of the Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce (Long Beach Area), Sharifah has spent over 30 years building businesses, leading organizations, and driving positive change in her community. She is the author of several books, including Path to Politics: How to Run for Political Office and Make a Difference, and is committed to using her platform to empower others and bring real, positive change to California.By leveraging her extensive experience in business and politics, Sharifah Hardie is the candidate who can transform California and ensure that the voices of ordinary citizens are heard. Support Sharifah Hardie and help bring real, sustainable change to California.

Sharifah Hardie

Sharifah Hardie for CA Governor

+1 562-822-0965

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.