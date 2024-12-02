Anteriad Earns Great Place To Work Certification™ For The Third Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rye Brook, New York, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anteriad is proud to be CertifiedTM by Great Place To Work® for the third year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Anteriad. This year, 92% of employees said it's a great place To Work – 35 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture.“By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Anteriad stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

"Being recognized as a Great Place To Work for the third consecutive year is an incredible honor," said Rob Sanchez, CEO of Anteriad. "This certification reflects the dedication and passion of our team, who consistently bring their best to help our clients succeed. I'm especially proud that 97% of our staff believe our customers would rate the service we provide as excellent. This is a testament to the strong client relationships they've cultivated, further reinforced by our impressive recent NPS score of 70. We're proud of the high-trust workplace and collaborative culture we've built together and deeply grateful to our employees for making Anteriad such an exceptional place to work.”

Anteriad believes that a truly great workplace is built on a foundation of trust, a commitment to community, and fostering meaningful connections among employees. The company's core values include: Lead & Learn, which emphasizes seeking innovative ways to uplift communities; Innovate & Inspire, focused on bold strategies to support employees and foster growth; Collaborate & Celebrate, highlighting teamwork and collective impact; and Do More & Do Good, which underscores a commitment to exceeding expectations in service to clients, colleagues, and the communities where the company operates.

