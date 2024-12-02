3 Homes For 1 Price Fronting Main St. In Mount Crawford, VA Set For Online Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

3 Homes for 1 Price!! 3 Homes Fronting Main St. in Mount Crawford, VA--ONLINE ONLY BIDDING!!

- John NichollsFREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., ( ) announces that online auction bidding will begin to close on 3 homes (2 are currently income producing) on .76 +/- acre parcel fronting Main Street, with 190' +/- of frontage on Main Street in Mt Crawford, VA on Wednesday, December 18 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.“This is a rare opportunity to purchase 3 Main Street homes for 1 price !! In addition to immediate rental income, this property is located in an excellent location for future potential commercial or multi family residential growth,” said Nicholls.“Bid online early and often and own this valuable property,”“The property is located only 1 mile from I-81, 2 miles from the Walmart Distribution Center , 3 miles from Bridgewater & Bridgewater College, 6 miles from Harrisonburg & James Madison University, and a short drive to Staunton, Waynesboro, Charlottesville, Winchester & the WV Line,” said Josh Puffenbarger, auction coordinator.“The auction's date, properties' addresses and highlights follow below,” said Puffenbarger.Date: Wednesday, December 18, 2024 – Bidding begins closing at 2:00 PM EasternProperty Addresses: 733, 745 & 747 N. Main St., Mount Crawford, VA 22841 (Rockingham County).733 N. Main St.This home is currently occupied and is bringing in $1050/mo, plus utilities, with alease current through 7/31/2025. This is a 4BR house with 3 bedrooms upstairs and one bedroom on the main level..745 N. Main St.The 596 +/- sq. ft. cottage has one bedroom, one bathroom, and an open kitchen/dining/living area on one level. It has an enclosed front porch also. It was recently rented for $800/mo plus utilities..747 N. Main St.This home is currently leased for $1125/mo plus utilities (lease expires 9/30/25). This is a 3 BR/2BA home, and one bedroom and one bathroom are on the main level with two bedrooms and one bathroom room upstairs on the second level.“The online real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation,” reminded Puffenbarger.For more information, call Josh Puffenbarger @ 540-421-5007 or visit .Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 55 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.# # #About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit or call 540-898-0971.

