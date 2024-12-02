Stellantis Organizational Announcement

AMSTERDAM, December 2, 2024 – The process to appoint the new permanent Chief Executive Officer is well under way, managed by a Special Committee of the Board, and will be concluded within the first half of 2025. While the appointment of the new CEO is concluded the following organization is implemented with immediate effect.

The Interim Executive Committee (“IEC”) will be responsible for the direction and oversight of the Company on behalf of the Board of Directors. The IEC will be chaired by John ELKANN. The committee shall be made up of the Chairman together with the following executives whose responsibilities are as follows:

Xavier CHÉREAU Human Resources and Heritage

Ned CURIC Engineering and Technology, Software and Free2move

Arnaud DEBOEUF Manufacturing and Supply Chain

Antonio FILOSA America's (North and South America) Regions, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®️, Ram, and the Design North America organization, including Maserati Design.

Béatrice FOUCHER Planning

Jean-Philippe IMPARATO Enlarged Europe, Pro One, and Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Citroën, DS, FIAT, Lancia, Opel and Peugeot. The Design Europe organization will also report to this position.

Douglas OSTERMANN Finance

Maxime PICAT Purchasing and Supplier Quality and the regions of Middle East & Africa, India & Asia Pacific, and China together with Leapmotor International.

Philippe de ROVIRA Affiliates

In support of the IEC and reporting directly to the Chairman will be the following Executive Vice Presidents:

Bertrand BLAISE Communications and CSR

Olivier BOURGES Customer Experience

Giorgio FOSSATI General Counsel

Santo FICILI Maserati in addition to Alfa Romeo

Olivier FRANÇOIS Marketing in addition to FIAT, Abarth and DS

Clara INGEN-HOUSZ Public Affairs

Richard PALMER is appointed as Special Adviser to the Chairman and will attend the IEC to act as a sounding board for the leadership team.

