USCFAR Exposes The Hidden Costs Of HOA And Condo Living

- Ann Hirsch, Co-Founder and Community LiaisonDELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The U.S. Coalition for Association Reform (USCFAR ) is advocating for significant changes to safeguard property owners in homeowners' associations (HOAs) and condominium communities, citing decades of systemic issues stemming from backroom deals between developers and municipalities.While marketed as a way to enhance property values and streamline services, common interest communities have become a source of mounting fees, reduced municipal services, and governance issues that leave property owners financially vulnerable. USCFAR is calling attention to the underlying system that prioritizes developers and industry insiders at the expense of homeowners.A Legacy of Developer InfluenceCommon interest communities gained traction post-WWII with developments like Levittown, where developers negotiated higher-density zoning in exchange for public benefits such as parks or affordable housing.However, USCFAR argues these arrangements disproportionately benefit municipalities and developers, leaving property owners to shoulder dual financial responsibilities-paying property taxes and additional association fees to maintain infrastructure that is typically funded by taxes in non-association communities."Homeowners in these communities are essentially double-taxed for basic services like road maintenance and lighting," said Ann Hirsch, co-founder and community liaison for USCFAR. "This inequitable system needs to be addressed."Property Rights Under ThreatOver time, the governance of these communities has shifted heavily in favor of industry insiders, according to USCFAR. Developers, association lawyers, property management companies, and lobbyists have created a framework that shields rogue boards from accountability.These boards, backed by powerful attorneys, impose restrictive covenants, selective enforcement, and costly special assessments that can financially devastate homeowners.“Homeowners who challenge unfair practices often face retaliation, including harassment and even foreclosure,” Hirsch added.Proposed ReformsUSCFAR is advocating for legislative and community-level reforms to protect property owners and restore balance to common interest communities. Key proposals include:.Limiting board authority to reduce opportunities for abuse..Establishing checks and balances to resolve disputes fairly within communities..Enhancing financial transparency in association governance..Advocating for legislative changes that empower property owners and prioritize their rights.Join the Movement for Change"The dissatisfaction among property owners in these communities is palpable, and their calls for change are growing louder," Hirsch said. "We urge property owners to stand with us and demand reforms that put their rights and interests first."USCFAR is inviting property owners to join their mission for fairness and accountability in common interest communities.For more information on USCFAR's initiatives and to learn how you can get involved, visit .

